Avril Lavigne And YUNGBLUD Yearn For Each Other In 'I'm A Mess' Video

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: Tom Pallant

Last week, Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD teased their new collaboration "I'm a Mess" with a clip of the English rocker chopping off the pop punk queen's hair . Now fans get to see the finished product, as Lavigne rocks a bob cut in the single's music video. The clip, which was shot in Los Angeles and London, shows the singers yearning for each other from different sides of the world as they sing “But I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess/ When we’re not together/ Such a wreck, such a wreck/ I hope it’s not forever/ Will I see you again?” in the song's chorus. blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann also lend their talents to the catchy pop punk ballad that YUNGBLUD described as “full on ‘lookin out the window of your parents’ car pretendin’ you’re in a music video’ vibes.”

Watch the "I'm a Mess" video below.

"I'm a Mess" is Lavigne's first new music since releasing Love Sux earlier this year . YUNGBLUD also released new music recently, dropping his self-titled third album in September. He's currently touring the UK and Europe and plans to circle back to North America for an extensive tour early next year.

