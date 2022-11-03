Eva Skye Markowitz will become a bat mitzvah on Jan. 14, 2023, at Temple Kol Ami. She is the daughter of Lori Kahn of Paradise Valley and Seth Markowitz of Scottsdale. Eva’s grandparents are Hana and Norman Kahn of Phoenix; and Agnes and Howard Markowitz of Phoenix and Atlantic City, N.J.

