While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
15 people displaced after Hartford apartment fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifteen people, including two children, won’t be able to return home Monday evening after a fire left their apartments uninhabitable. The fire happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 106 Jefferson St., according to authorities. when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the four-story mixed-use residential […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Pedestrian, 27, Killed By Car On Whalley
A 27-year-old New Havener named Shanice Reyes was struck and killed by a car Friday evening on a deadly stretch of Whalley Avenue. City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about that latest pedestrian fatality. He wrote that, on Friday at around 6:09...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said it happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street. Officers responded to Nelson Street around 5:20 pm. Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor porch of...
Eyewitness News
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m., during...
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
Man shot at Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Eyewitness News
14 adults, 1 child forced out of their home due to fire at Hartford apartment complex
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. According to fire officials, the fire began shortly before 5:23 pm at an apartment building on Jefferson Street. Firefighters saw fire on the second floor of the building. Officials say five of the...
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
Eyewitness News
2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD
A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.
3 Hospitalized After Sunday Morning Gunfire
Three New Haveners ended up in the hospital Sunday following early morning gun violence. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about those shootings. He wrote that, on Sunday at around 5:01 a.m., New Haven police received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire on Sherman...
Pedestrian killed in Waterbury Hit and Run
Waterbury Police said the incident happened at 8:44 on East Main Street. The victim is a 78-year old male. Police are seeking a dark-colored SUV, possibly a RAV4, which sustained front-end damage.
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
West Hartford police make arrest in shooting on USJ campus
West Hartford police make arrest in shooting on USJ campus.
Eyewitness News
Bronx man dies following crash on I-91 South in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one man is dead following a crash on I-91 Saturday night. According to police reports, a Ford driving in the right lane collided with a Volvo in the center lane. The Ford then swerved back into the right lane where it crossed into the...
NBC Connecticut
3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven
Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says we'll get one more day of warmth, then the temps get lower. Plus, rain for Saturday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St....
