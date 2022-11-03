ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street identified

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on Rembrandt Street as 27-year-old Andrew John Camacho. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP

-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street

KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident

VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested in Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) A suspect in the major-injury shooting on Chester Avenue has been arrested, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 1200 block of 40th Street, said police. He was arrested by homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after they served a search warrant.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

