Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on Rembrandt Street as 27-year-old Andrew John Camacho. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
Bakersfield Now
Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP
-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
thesungazette.com
Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident
VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
Authorities identify man who stole big rig, led slow pursuit through Newhall
The Kern County Sheriff’s Department has disclosed new information about what led up to the slow pursuit of a stolen big rig on Thursday that ended with the truck engulfed in flames.
Wanted Man Steals Semi, Takes Police On 10 MPH Freeway Pursuit
A man wanted for several warrants took Kern County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on an hours-long freeway pursuit in a stolen semi-truck, with speeds reaching only around 10 MPH. On Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m. deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Frazier Park Substation were dispatched to the 15800 block of ...
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
2 Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A solo vehicle rollover traffic collision trapped and injured two occupants late Saturday night, Nov. 5, on 23rd and C Street just around 11:35 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Two patients were extricated from the vehicle by Bakersfield Fire Department personnel and transported to a...
Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) A suspect in the major-injury shooting on Chester Avenue has been arrested, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 1200 block of 40th Street, said police. He was arrested by homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after they served a search warrant.
Comments / 0