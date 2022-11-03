Read full article on original website
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
Man dies in Montgomery shooting on Halloween
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a 25-year-old man as the city’s latest homicide victim. According to police, Joshua Snyder was killed in a shooting on Monday night, Halloween. Officers were called to the 5700 block of Arbor Station around 8:50 p.m., police said. There, officers found...
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and...
Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station
Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft
Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
Three arrested, designer drugs and weapons seized in Eufaula investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A plethora of designer drugs and weapons discovered at a home during a search warrant on Bakerhill Highway has led to the arrest of three individuals on a variety of drug allegations. Tuesday morning, the Eufaula Police Department raided the home and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, and other illegal […]
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City. Through an investigation, Phenix City Police...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Victim identified in deadly church crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into a wall, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
