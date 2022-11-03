Read full article on original website
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
Iowa's offense clicks against Purdue. Are the Hawkeyes back in the running for a B1G West title?
Iowa football isn’t back. Let’s start this off by saying even after back-to-back conference wins, the Hawkeyes remain flawed. There’s no chance of making the College Football Playoff. The margin of error to finish the season ranked is slim to none. And while the defense remains stellar, there’s been a plethora of questions surrounding the offense since Week 1’s 7-3 win over FCS South Dakota State.
Jeff Brohm discusses play calling, Purdue's passing performance in loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm admits he may have asked too much of his quarterback over the weekend. Saturday was a rough one for the Purdue Boilermakers as they faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes and were defeated, 24-3. Brohm in Monday’s press conference knew the main topic of conversation would be regarding...
Iowa WR, OL get status confirmed at warmups ahead of Purdue game, per reports
Iowa WR Brody Brecht and OL Gennings Dunker had their status reportedly confirmed during warmups. According to reports from Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow, Brecht was not on the field for warmups and is not expected to be available. OL Gennings Dunker is back in uniform after missing the last few games with an injury. Dunker is a rotational piece on the Hawkeye’s offensive line.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Longtime Iowa assistant coach passes away at 93
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost former assistant coach Bill Brashier on Friday. He was 93 years old. Brashier was on the staff with the team’s current head coach Kirk Ferentz back in the day. Ferentz was a young assistant with Brashier. Ferentz had some kind words to say about Brashier’s passing.
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says
University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
Kaleb Johnson shares reaction to first career 200-yard game in win vs. Purdue
Kaleb Johnson had himself a career day in Iowa’s Week 10 win over Purdue. Though Spencer Petras started the scoring for Iowa with a pair of passing touchdowns, it was Johnson who cemented the game as a blowout for the Hawkeyes. Johnson ended the game with 200 yards even...
Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win
Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
Kaleb Johnson breaks away for 75-yard score on Iowa's first drive out of halftime
Kaleb Johnson had his best run of the season just after halftime for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Johnson broke away for a 75-yard score on the Hawkeyes’ 1st drive out of halftime. Johnson went untouched after getting past the line of scrimmage and out-raced the Purdue defense to the end zone.
Iowa settles for FG after botching play in epic fashion
The Iowa Hawkeyes were in a goal-to-go situation and seemed destined to take a 21-0 lead over Purdue. Instead, a botched handoff caused the Hawkeyes to lose yardage. Quarterback Spencer Petras was taking the snap from the shotgun and motioned WR Arland Bruce IV across. RB Kaleb Johnson thought he was getting the ball on a handoff, but Petras tried to run a sweep with Bruce.
Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City
Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
