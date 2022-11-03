ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's offense clicks against Purdue. Are the Hawkeyes back in the running for a B1G West title?

Iowa football isn’t back. Let’s start this off by saying even after back-to-back conference wins, the Hawkeyes remain flawed. There’s no chance of making the College Football Playoff. The margin of error to finish the season ranked is slim to none. And while the defense remains stellar, there’s been a plethora of questions surrounding the offense since Week 1’s 7-3 win over FCS South Dakota State.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR, OL get status confirmed at warmups ahead of Purdue game, per reports

Iowa WR Brody Brecht and OL Gennings Dunker had their status reportedly confirmed during warmups. According to reports from Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow, Brecht was not on the field for warmups and is not expected to be available. OL Gennings Dunker is back in uniform after missing the last few games with an injury. Dunker is a rotational piece on the Hawkeye’s offensive line.
The Spun

Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93

On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Iowa assistant coach passes away at 93

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost former assistant coach Bill Brashier on Friday. He was 93 years old. Brashier was on the staff with the team’s current head coach Kirk Ferentz back in the day. Ferentz was a young assistant with Brashier. Ferentz had some kind words to say about Brashier’s passing.
MLive.com

Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says

University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
The Spun

Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win

Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa settles for FG after botching play in epic fashion

The Iowa Hawkeyes were in a goal-to-go situation and seemed destined to take a 21-0 lead over Purdue. Instead, a botched handoff caused the Hawkeyes to lose yardage. Quarterback Spencer Petras was taking the snap from the shotgun and motioned WR Arland Bruce IV across. RB Kaleb Johnson thought he was getting the ball on a handoff, but Petras tried to run a sweep with Bruce.
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa

Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
CBS Sports

How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
KSN News

Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City

Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
kiwaradio.com

Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year

Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
homegrowniowan.com

Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season

Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
