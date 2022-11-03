Read full article on original website
Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don't trust vote machines
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don't trust vote machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York's new gun law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov....
Truck drivers still in demand in North Carolina and nationwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North American commercial truck drivers are still in high demand due to a shortage, impacting the ability to get goods, merchandise and other items shipped around the country. What You Need To Know. The American Trucking Associations says the country needs 80,000 drivers. A Charlotte-area commercial...
Finish line ahead: Candidates round the final turn in their sprint to Election Day
After months of positioning and hundreds of hours on the campaign trail for candidates trying to make their case to voters, Election Day has finally arrived. Even though Monday is Election Day Eve, candidates and representatives in highly contested races for U.S. senator and governor are still out making their last pushes to ensure that no voter is left untouched.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near Bahamas, Pasco offering free bus rides to the polls and Brady leads Bucs to a comeback win
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Our weather pattern remains warm and a bit breezy to start the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under a partly sunny sky. A few showers will develop with the northeast breeze this afternoon. Rain clears...
Live Updates: Tracking Nicole in Tampa Bay
Use our Live Updates feed below to track posts from Spectrum Bay News 9 reporters in the field, our weather team, Bay area government agencies and more. And make sure to watch Spectrum Bay News 9 and use the Spectrum News app for updates as Nicole moves closer to Florida.
Legoland Florida to hand over food and beverage operations to Aramark in January
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is handing over its food and beverage operations to third-party vendor Aramark early next year, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Florida. What You Need To Know. Aramark will take over food and beverage operations at Legoland Florida. The...
Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen Tuesday night
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the southwestern Atlantic on the morning of Nov. 7, becoming the 14th named storm of the season. It'll bring widespread gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for parts of the east coast of Florida. Nicole became a subtropical...
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Universal Orlando offering buy 1 day, get 2nd day free deal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents ahead of the start of its holiday celebration. Florida residents can get Universal Orlando ticket deal. The deal is for a free second day with the purchse of a one-day park-to-park ticket. Tickets can only...
Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October
Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
Souls to the Polls attracts lifetime voter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country and in Tampa Bay, souls got to the polls Sunday. This election marks the 60th year that 'Souls to the Polls' has encouraged Black Americans to exercise their right to vote. What You Need To Know. 'Souls to the Polls' held events...
