The artist formerly known as Kanye West demanded Adidas relocated Yeezy staff to work at a remote Wyoming ranch which closed within six months. As reported by Bloomberg, Adidas agreed to relocate some of its staff dedicated to the Yeezy brand to a facility near his $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming. An employee for the German sportswear company, who agreed to speak under the condition of anonymity, said the move required millions of dollars worth of machinery and extensive staff relocation to pull off. However, the facility closed just six months after Ye’s demands were met.
Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye earlier this year, has again been restricted by Instagram. The rapper posted about the restriction on Parler, the right-leaning social network he has vowed to buy. "Got kicked off instagram for 30 days," Ye wrote, adding that it was for posting a...
Adidas shares on Friday spiked more than 20% after the company confirmed it's "in talks" with former Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden to become the company's next CEO. Adidas shares have now nearly recovered since Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and engulfed the company in controversy.
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 line have announced a collaborative collection with Palace Skateboards. Produced as part of Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” series, the collab reinterprets some of Y-3’s most iconic archival pieces. Consisting of various pieces of apparel, accessories, and footwear, the collection arrives on Friday, Nov. 11. Highlights include a reversible souvenir jacket, reversible puffer jacket, a graphic football tee, a matching pair of track top and track pants, and a tailored blazer. Accessories include a foldable running cap, a running beanie, a cross body bag, and a bucket hat.
Rap duo Run the Jewels is working with Nike SB on a sneaker collaboration that’s scheduled to launch next year, sources with knowledge of the upcoming release tell Complex. The project will see RTJ rappers El-P and Killer Mike team up for a Nike SB Dunk High and a Nike SB Dunk Low, sources say.
One of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases of this year will be made available early next week exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. That pair is the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” a new take on the shoe’s original “Chicago” colorway that debuted in 1985. Nike announced today that the style will officially launch on Nov. 19 on SNKRS, but the brand also confirmed that select users of the app will have the opportunity to buy a pair early on Nov. 8. The shoes will be available early via “exclusive access,” which is a launch program that gives app users the chance to buy a pair of sought-after releases.
