One of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases of this year will be made available early next week exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. That pair is the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” a new take on the shoe’s original “Chicago” colorway that debuted in 1985. Nike announced today that the style will officially launch on Nov. 19 on SNKRS, but the brand also confirmed that select users of the app will have the opportunity to buy a pair early on Nov. 8. The shoes will be available early via “exclusive access,” which is a launch program that gives app users the chance to buy a pair of sought-after releases.

2 DAYS AGO