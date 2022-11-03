Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
247Sports
Foes to Know: Georgia Tech enters this week's game with momentum
The Miami Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a rough loss to Florida State with a road trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Miami (4-5, 2-3) is coming off a 45-3 loss to FSU as the Hurricanes look to try and scrap their way to the six wins to become bowl eligible.
247Sports
Georgia football at No. 1 in AP Top 25 Week 11 Poll
On Sunday, after a full slate of college football matchups, the Associated Press Top 25 was updated for Week 11. Like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, the Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 62 first-place votes. Ohio State, at No. 2, received one first-place vote. The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee.
247Sports
GoJackets Podcast - VT win, QB situation, and basketball tips off the season
We took a look back at the Virginia Tech win from all angles offensively, defensively, and special teams. The performance of Zach Pyron gave us a chance to discuss how he might be used over the final three games of the season and how to handle a potential redshirt. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee
One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
Texas A&M vs. Auburn opening line set
Texas A&M has its final road game of the season this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to face Auburn. It is a battle between two teams that have had very disappointing seasons as both clubs need to win out in order to make a bowl. The road team in this matchup has won every game with the exception of two since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.
247Sports
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans emphatically state they want Tennessee over Georgia in a rematch
Alabama is prepared to play LSU tonight at Tiger Stadium, but Crimson Tide fans are glued to the Georgia-Tennessee game. The Tide lost to Tenessee at Neyland Stadium this season and lost to Georgia in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game. Whoever wins the Georgia-Tennessee matchup will represent the SEC...
Kirby Smart notes what he learned about 2019 LSU and what it means for 2022 Tennessee game
If you’ve been on the internet at some point in the last month, you’ve probably seen someone compare the current iteration of the Tennessee Volunteers to the 2019 version of LSU. Both teams feature offenses that seem unstoppable. LSU was led by Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman...
Buford defeats Lambert for third straight title win
The Buford Wolves volleyball team would battle through five sets to defeat the Lambert Longhorns 3-2, winning the GHSA 7A championship, their third consecutive title.
Derek Rackley: A Georgia win over Tennessee would make things intriguing, create chaos in CFB Playoff rankings
Derek Rackley talks about the Tennessee-Georgia matchup on Saturday, Josh Heupel’s turnaround of the Volunteers’ program, the College Football Playoff rankings and which of the top teams could miss out.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula ends 2021 state champion Collins Hill's football season short of postseason
DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
Modern, On-the-Market Brookhaven Home Comes Complete With a Rooftop Putting Green
Five-bedroom home a short walk from Brookwood Village was custom built in 2022.
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Atlanta Air Show flies ‘rain or shine’, Navy Blue Angels monitoring cloud cover for the Big Show
Rain or shine, the Atlanta Air Show will take place this weekend at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, featuring the Navy Blue Angels as the headliner. But officials will monitor the weather for potential cloud cover. “We don’t fly in clouds, we adjust our show. Because if we fly in...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
TMZ.com
Joe Exotic Calls Atlanta's Federal Prison the 'Bottom of Hell'
Joe Exotic's had enough of his living conditions behind bars ... so he's putting the whole place on blast, basically saying Satan is his warden now. The "Tiger King" star fired off on Instagram Thursday -- yes, while in a federal pen -- and wrote, "I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA."
fox5atlanta.com
'Bottom of hell': 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic complains of conditions inside Atlanta penitentiary
ATLANTA - "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is speaking on what he's alleging is terrible conditions and treatment at the federal prison in Atlanta in which he is currently incarcerated. Writing on Instagram Thursday, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, described his life in the U.S. Penitentiary in...
americanmilitarynews.com
America’s Navy ‘sails’ into Atlanta for Navy Week
The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
