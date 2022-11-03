ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Foes to Know: Georgia Tech enters this week's game with momentum

The Miami Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a rough loss to Florida State with a road trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Miami (4-5, 2-3) is coming off a 45-3 loss to FSU as the Hurricanes look to try and scrap their way to the six wins to become bowl eligible.
247Sports

Georgia football at No. 1 in AP Top 25 Week 11 Poll

On Sunday, after a full slate of college football matchups, the Associated Press Top 25 was updated for Week 11. Like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, the Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 62 first-place votes. Ohio State, at No. 2, received one first-place vote. The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee

One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Auburn opening line set

Texas A&M has its final road game of the season this coming weekend as the Aggies travel to face Auburn. It is a battle between two teams that have had very disappointing seasons as both clubs need to win out in order to make a bowl. The road team in this matchup has won every game with the exception of two since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
TMZ.com

Joe Exotic Calls Atlanta's Federal Prison the 'Bottom of Hell'

Joe Exotic's had enough of his living conditions behind bars ... so he's putting the whole place on blast, basically saying Satan is his warden now. The "Tiger King" star fired off on Instagram Thursday -- yes, while in a federal pen -- and wrote, "I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA."
americanmilitarynews.com

America’s Navy ‘sails’ into Atlanta for Navy Week

The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
