Good morning! What once was random is now chaotic, but that’s not a bad thing. Or is it? Let’s dig in. Technology used to make sense. Software attracted those who sought rationality and order. Harlan Stenn, a coder who helps the world’s computers run on time, explained the attraction this way to The New Yorker: “I got very clear yes-or-no information about whether something was going to do the right thing, and to me that was very peaceful and enjoyable.” One of the worst things you could say at Microsoft when Bill Gates ran the shop was that a person or an idea was “random,” Protocol's Owen Thomas writes.

1 DAY AGO