thv11.com
Family remembers Arkansas woman after arrests made in murder case
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — A few days after the passing of Ashley Bush and her 31-week-old baby, the family is remembering the mother of four for who she was. "Our family would camp out at the lake the whole summer and then in the winters, we would go for wheeling in the woods or sand dunes or whatever. So we were always together growing up," said Ashley's cousin Lainey Blackburn.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
californiaexaminer.net
KHBS
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
localmemphis.com
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
5newsonline.com
Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)
HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
thecentersquare.com
Prisoners, dead people were awarded unemployment benefits, Arkansas audit shows
(The Center Square) - A lack of internal controls brought on by the pandemic led to unemployment checks being sent to prisoners and deceased people, according to an Arkansas Legislative audit report. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services was forced to relax internal controls that may have spotted some of...
Working 4 You: Arkansas church cashing in on life insurance after some parishioners die
An Arkansas woman is left questioning everything after her husband's death revealed not one but two life insurance policies taken out on him, the second one without her knowledge.
NBC News
Deadly twisters rip through Tornado Alley
19 tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, leaving a trail of destruction. Idabel, Oklahoma, where a 90-year-old man was killed, bore the brunt of the devastation. Oklahoma’s governor took a step away from the campaign trail to survey the damage, declaring a state of emergency.Nov. 5, 2022.
Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City
– An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
KTLO
AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location
The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Young Arkansas mother with hyperovulation juggling two sets of twins under age 2
A Central Arkansas single mother had two sets of twins by the age of 22.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
‘There’s more than enough evidence that Oklahoma did the wrong thing years ago’: Richard Glossip receives his sixth stay of execution
High-profile death row inmate, Richard Glossip has been granted yet another stay of execution in order to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals more time to complete its review of a petition for a new hearing.
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
