Arkansas State

thv11.com

Family remembers Arkansas woman after arrests made in murder case

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — A few days after the passing of Ashley Bush and her 31-week-old baby, the family is remembering the mother of four for who she was. "Our family would camp out at the lake the whole summer and then in the winters, we would go for wheeling in the woods or sand dunes or whatever. So we were always together growing up," said Ashley's cousin Lainey Blackburn.
ARKANSAS STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Arkansas Pregnant Lady And Baby Discovered Dead; Couple In Custody

On Thursday, authorities announced that a pregnant Arkansas woman and her 31-week-old unborn child had been discovered dead in southern Missouri. It was week 31 of Ashley Bush’s pregnancy. Baby Willis was given the name Valkyrie Grace. Both Bush and her daughter’s remains were discovered in separate locations. In...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)

HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Deadly twisters rip through Tornado Alley

19 tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, leaving a trail of destruction. Idabel, Oklahoma, where a 90-year-old man was killed, bore the brunt of the devastation. Oklahoma’s governor took a step away from the campaign trail to survey the damage, declaring a state of emergency.Nov. 5, 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLO

AR Board of Corrections approves formation of committees to solicit for new prison location

The Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the formation three committees Thursday to start the process for building an additional 1,000 bed prison in the state. According to Board of Correction Chairman Benny Magness, one of the three committees will be responsible for soliciting for a location for where the new prison will be built. Additional committees were formed to solicit a location for a new sanction center which houses parole programs and to look at contracts that would hold inmates for a short term, approximately 2-3 years, until the new facility would be completed.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients

TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
TEXARKANA, AR
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
ARKANSAS STATE

