Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
Why BNB’s latest development could be the reason behind flocking investors
BNB recently announced their 31st Launchpool project, titled Hashflow. Through this launchpool, crypto investors will be able to raise funds for the Hashflow project. In return, they will receive interest on their deposits. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Jumping into the launch “pool”...
Bitcoin’s ongoing price trajectory may share this similarity with BTC’s 2018 cycle
Following Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent resurgence above $21,000, it was not out of the question that investors might have heaved a sigh of relief. Nonetheless, the solace might only last for a short period. This assertion was because the signal on-chain seemed to correlate with the bearish drawdown of the past.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why HODLing is still a good option
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After its 2019 launch, the Pure-Proof-of-Stake consensus set Algorand apart from other cryptocurrency networks. Proof of Work generally uses more energy and necessitates solving difficult mathematical puzzles to create new blocks and confirm transactions, but it is more secure than PoS consensus.
Ethereum: Will Buterin’s latest roadmap have ETH climbing up the crypto ladder
As of 5 November, Vitalik Buterin tweeted the ‘updated roadmap diagram’ depicting the changes in store for Ethereum [ETH]. As can be witnessed, changes were made to The Verge and Scourge segments of the roadmap. ___________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the L2’s success push it beyond $20?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, registered impressive growth last month. The altcoin has surged by more than 23% since the beginning of October.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Is $200 too long a shot for XLM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the best platforms for facilitating faster and simpler international financial transactions, Stellar runs on a decentralized on-chain protocol. Stellar users transact in Lumens (XLM), its own cryptocurrency, for trading purposes. Individuals, instead of organizations, are more interested in Stellar as a platform for small-amount payments. Due to its simple user interface, it is becoming increasingly popular.
Litecoin’s mining difficulty may be the bearer of good news for LTC investors
Litecoin’s [LTC] mining difficulty reached a new high. The mining difficulty peaked at just below 18 million hashes, as per a Litecoin Foundation post published on CoinMarketCap on 4 November. Miners compete by generating random hashes in order to find one that is less than the target set by...
Algorand surges to the highs of 6-month range, but should traders go long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The significant downtrend for Algorand was followed by the formation of a range. Evidence of an accumulation phase was seen but patience would be key. Algorand has been in...
Can LTC’s growing hashrate sustain its ongoing price rally? Evidence suggests…
Litecoin’s [LTC] recent, unprecedented surge could be responsible for making the altcoin a hot topic in the cryptocurrency market. As per CoinMarketCap, LTC’s price grew by more than 29% in the last seven days. This was substantially better than most cryptocurrencies, however, LTC stood behind Polygon [MATIC]. At...
Bitcoin [BTC] buyers should know these caveats before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin rebounded from its near-term EMAs to reveal a strong bullish inclination. Bitcoin’s social dominance and development activity chalked out a downtrend. Bitcoin’s [BTC] ongoing gains aided the...
Assessing the possibilities of MATIC sustaining its latest price pump
Polygon [MATIC] was last week’s top performer among the top 20 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, as its value surged by over 30%. At press time, MATIC was trading at $1.20 with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. CoinGecko’s data revealed that MATIC was also...
Ethereum rallies past crucial resistance, can it push to $2,000 this month
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum pushes upward but nears higher timeframe resistance levels. Bulls can look to ride the trend upward but must also be keen on booking profits. A week ago, Ethereum...
How Chainlink [LINK] buyers can optimize their entries amidst this bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Chainlink rallied over its 20/50/200 EMA while unveiling a strong bullish advantage over the last few days. LINK’s funding rates marked a slight improvement in the last 24 hours....
Uniswap looks strongly bullish, here is why a move past $8 is likely
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap posted remarkable gains since the drop to $5.4 in mid-October. It also flipped its lower timeframe market structure to bullish and retested $6 as support. With sentiment in the altcoin market somewhat bullish in the past few days, can UNI maintain its run of form and climb to $8-$8.2?
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds on VET being a long-term bet are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency. VeChain intends to address the issues of counterfeiting, supply chain management, and data integrity with its blockchain-based solutions. VeChain gives businesses a tamper-proof solution and increases consumer transparency by enabling them to trace their goods and assets on the blockchain.
Chiliz: Here’s how CHZ buyers can make the most of this bullish volatile break
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Can the 20/50 EMA bullish crossover support Chiliz’s bullish efforts in the coming days?. The altcoin saw a decline in daily active addresses but maintained a relatively high...
Why LTC short sellers might have an opportunity for short-term gains
Litecoin [LTC] just concluded its most bullish week since June after delivering an impressive rally. It has also kicked off this week on a positive note after confirming a new network integration. But is this enough to ensure continued bullish dominance?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Litecoin (LTC)
AAVE’s rise or fall in TVL in the next few days could have a stablecoin connection
Aave, one of the leading lending protocols in the crypto industry, just completed voting on a proposal that would have it deployed on zkSynch. zkSync happens to be a zero-knowledge protocol test net and the deployment was approved by a wide margin with the aim of enabling quicker and less expensive transactions.
Maker: Assessing the bursting whale interest in MKR and its impact on investors
MakerDAO managed to witness some significant improvements in its performance over the past 30 days. According to data from Messari, the deposit, withdrawal and borrow volume grew significantly over the past month. The deposit volume grew by 15.35% along with the withdrawal volume. Furthermore, the overall borrow volume grew by...
