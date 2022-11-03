Read full article on original website
getnews.info
CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry
Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
wflx.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
cw34.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service
DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Flight F9438 will...
treksplorer.com
Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
insideradio.com
The KVJ Show
Hubbard hot AC WRMF West Palm Beach, FL (97.9) inks a multi-year deal with “The KVJ Show,” comprised of Kevin Rolson, Virginia Sinicki, and Jason Pennington. The morning show has been in the market for 23 years. "We are thrilled that The KVJ Show will continue to wake...
nomadlawyer.org
West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida
When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
5 things to know about Joaquín García whose name will adorn new Palm Beach County high school
Palm Beach County's newest high school will be the first to be bear the name of a Hispanic community leader when it opens as Dr. Joaquín García High School. The school, west of Lake Worth Beach on Lyons Road, will hold 2,600 students. It will open in fall 2023.
cw34.com
Pre-storm instructions for debris and yard trash for Palm Beach residents
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Town of Palm Beach is currently in the cone of uncertainty of Subtropical Storm Nicole. City officials ask all residents to suspend trimming and placing yard debris outside until after the storm is no longer a threat or until the storm has passed.
Bernhard Langer dominates in Boca Raton to win TimberTech Championship once again
BOCA RATON — There’s not supposed to be homefield advantage in golf. Try telling that to Bernhard Langer. The Boca Raton resident won the TimberTech Championship on Sunday, marking the third time he has won his hometown event in 15 tries. Not even shifting the tournament from Broken...
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket for the Nov. 7th drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, one of three winners, was sold at the RaceTrac on SW Gatlin Boulevard. The lucky winner will split the jackpot of $52,720.87 with two...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
Eddie's picks: 3 best things to do this weekend in Palm Beach County
The season is seriously getting underway, with several noteworthy festivals and events happening this weekend. The Van, Surf & Skate Expo 2022 Whether you've been surfing since you were a...
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
cw34.com
Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
