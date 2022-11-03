ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

getnews.info

CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry

Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service

DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Flight F9438 will...
PALM BEACH, FL
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
insideradio.com

The KVJ Show

Hubbard hot AC WRMF West Palm Beach, FL (97.9) inks a multi-year deal with “The KVJ Show,” comprised of Kevin Rolson, Virginia Sinicki, and Jason Pennington. The morning show has been in the market for 23 years. "We are thrilled that The KVJ Show will continue to wake...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket for the Nov. 7th drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, one of three winners, was sold at the RaceTrac on SW Gatlin Boulevard. The lucky winner will split the jackpot of $52,720.87 with two...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
cw34.com

Val Demings campaigns in Delray Beach before Election Day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s the last Friday before Election Day. You can bet, right now, Florida candidates are not going into “weekend mode.” They are working back to back events and they want visibility. Registered Republicans in Florida outnumber Democrats, but if Democrats come...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

