Bexar County, TX

L G
3d ago

Oh NOW you want to "address " this issue? Whatever happened to the past 8 years? What a lazy bum! Already voted for Beto, he's a man that will stand and deliver not just sit and roll around on critical issues that affect Texans.

Southern Sass
4d ago

Make sure our cities only use it for cutting our taxes instead of new parks or updates. Voting for Abbott redwave! 🚩

KSAT 12

Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor

After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute push Monday for Democratic congressional candidates locked in tight races across South Texas. Clinton traveled to Laredo in the morning to stump for...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term

AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

2022 Election Results for Texas Governor, Greg Abbott vs Beto O’Rourke, to be Announced on 8 November

Greg Abbott is the current governor of texas. But there is a competition for the governor post/seat between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. The voting and election results will be announced on 8 November 2022 at 7 P.M. Election votes and results will be announced in the night. For texas, it will be a great showdown to watch, as there is a neck-to-neck competition between current governor- Greg Abbott and former congressman- Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE

