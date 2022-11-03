Read full article on original website
L G
3d ago
Oh NOW you want to "address " this issue? Whatever happened to the past 8 years? What a lazy bum! Already voted for Beto, he's a man that will stand and deliver not just sit and roll around on critical issues that affect Texans.
Reply(5)
6
Southern Sass
4d ago
Make sure our cities only use it for cutting our taxes instead of new parks or updates. Voting for Abbott redwave! 🚩
Reply
13
Related
KSAT 12
Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
KSAT 12
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. National political leaders barnstormed through the Lone Star State this weekend to help Texans from both political parties make their final plea to voters on the eve of the midterm elections.
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
Lawmakers eye fixes to Texas crime victim fund after KXAN investigation
Following a KXAN investigation into dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation fund, state lawmakers say they are examining legislative fixes, including more money for the division overseeing the program.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
12newsnow.com
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
KSAT 12
Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute push Monday for Democratic congressional candidates locked in tight races across South Texas. Clinton traveled to Laredo in the morning to stump for...
KSAT 12
Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
KSAT 12
VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
proclaimerscv.com
2022 Election Results for Texas Governor, Greg Abbott vs Beto O’Rourke, to be Announced on 8 November
Greg Abbott is the current governor of texas. But there is a competition for the governor post/seat between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. The voting and election results will be announced on 8 November 2022 at 7 P.M. Election votes and results will be announced in the night. For texas, it will be a great showdown to watch, as there is a neck-to-neck competition between current governor- Greg Abbott and former congressman- Beto O’Rourke.
These 20 Churches Supported Political Candidates. Experts Say They Violated Federal Law.
Churches aren’t supposed to endorse political candidates, according to IRS rules. Across the country, churches appear to be doing so anyway.
Click2Houston.com
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
Beto O'Rourke returns to College Station for Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas AM
Beto O'Rourke is set to return to College Station for a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on Monday.
KSAT 12
Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
Comments / 40