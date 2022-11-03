Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
FBI: Man who threatened NJ synagogues 'no longer' dangerous
NEWARK - FBI agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. Law enforcement authorities questioned the man, whose identity was not immediately...
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
fox5atlanta.com
3 women arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of underwear
NEWNAN, Ga. - Three suspected underwear bandits were arrested after a tip from a FOX 5 viewer. The story of half-dressed woman stealing men’s underwear went viral over the summer and Coweta County investigators say it helped in their capture. The brief, if not bizarre, crime wave hitting Kohl’s...
fox5atlanta.com
David Ralston will not seek nomination as Georgia House Speaker in 2023
ATLANTA - Rep. David Ralston announced he doesn't plan to seek another term as Georgia's Speaker of the House, citing a "health challenge" that requires his attention. Ralston, who was first elected to the state house in 2002 and has served as speaker since 2010, announced in a statement on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines on the last day of early voting in Georgia
ATLANTA - The last day of early voting in Georgia ended up being one of the biggest days in the history of early voting. The whole early voting period leading to the 2022 Midterm Election have proven record-breaking. The final numbers have not been released, but as of Friday at...
fox5atlanta.com
Walker, Warnock continue campaigning full steam ahead
It is down to the wire for Georgia's candidates for senate to make their final pitches to voters in the last weekend before Election Day. Incumbent democratic Senator Raphael Warnock rallied supporters in Snellville, while republican Herschel Walker was near UGA's campus to hold a gameday rally.
Comments / 0