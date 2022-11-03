ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

FBI: Man who threatened NJ synagogues 'no longer' dangerous

NEWARK - FBI agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. Law enforcement authorities questioned the man, whose identity was not immediately...
fox5atlanta.com

David Ralston will not seek nomination as Georgia House Speaker in 2023

ATLANTA - Rep. David Ralston announced he doesn't plan to seek another term as Georgia's Speaker of the House, citing a "health challenge" that requires his attention. Ralston, who was first elected to the state house in 2002 and has served as speaker since 2010, announced in a statement on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Long lines on the last day of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA - The last day of early voting in Georgia ended up being one of the biggest days in the history of early voting. The whole early voting period leading to the 2022 Midterm Election have proven record-breaking. The final numbers have not been released, but as of Friday at...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Walker, Warnock continue campaigning full steam ahead

It is down to the wire for Georgia's candidates for senate to make their final pitches to voters in the last weekend before Election Day. Incumbent democratic Senator Raphael Warnock rallied supporters in Snellville, while republican Herschel Walker was near UGA's campus to hold a gameday rally.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy