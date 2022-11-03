Read full article on original website
Peoria Notre Dame soccer wins fifth state title with 3-1 victory over Chatham Glenwood
HOFFMAN ESTATES (25 News Now) - In 2021, Peoria Notre Dame watched the soccer state tournament from home after getting bounced in their first postseason game of the year. That was not the case in 2022. The Irish won the final game of the year in Class 2A, a 3-1 state championship game victory against Chatham Glenwood. The state championship is the 5th in program history.
Tazewell County’s longest running Veterans Parade celebrated 90 Years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - They marched a three-quarter mile route on Washington Street before gathering for several performances including the Air Force, Jazz Band, and Heartland Cloggers, and Dueling Accordions. Members in attendance Laurie Clooney and Greg Boyd expressed heartfelt messages supporting our troops and thanking them for their...
Why one Peoria hotel might be changing guests’ reservations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some visitors trying to get a hotel room in downtown Peoria may noticed reservations are getting changed at a specific hotel, which has been mostly dark since the pandemic. But that may also be changing soon. Members of a large group attending a wedding called...
Still breezy, but not as windy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a very windy day today across Central Illinois, and while our winds will calm down a little overnight, we’ll still be breezy tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, quiet but cooler weather is expected for the next few days. Expect a big swing in our temperatures next week.
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
88th Annual Bruce’s Turkey Run for Toys for Tots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Biker Lovers gather for a ride and to support a cause while their doing it. Saturday Morning, Walter Brothers Harley-Davidson hosted its Annual Turkey Dinner Run and Tuckers Toys for Tots a event to not only raise donations but also get some toys for kids who are in need of happiness.
Peoria Salvation Army Kicks Off Campaign for the Holiday Season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning the tree was lit up in Santas Village store at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie this morning. The Annual Tree of Lights is back and with more goals in mind to serve their local communities. Organizations were awarded with special checks for their efforts and contribution to the salvation army. These included: Womens Auxiliary, Echelon of Peoria, and Birdies for Good event committee.
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Woodford County deputy out of the hospital after squad car hit head-on
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - 2 people were booked on various charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and driving head-on into a Woodford County squad car. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword says the driver of the vehicle, Desirea Herrera, of Lake Villa, was booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a police officer, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and speeding 30-39 miles per hour over the limit.
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
UPDATE: 2 juvenile males shot, 1 critically, near Quest Charter Academy Middle School
UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) - Peoria Pollice are asking for the public’s help to solve Monday afternoon’s shooting that wounded two juveniles, one of whom is in critical condition. In a news release, police said they have no information about any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is...
Public transit systems offer free bus rides on election day
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s public transportation system, is offering free rides on Election Day, just like what’s being offered for passengers using Greater Peoria Mass Transit on Tuesday. Connect Transit is continuing its tradition of not charging fares on election days, hoping to reduce...
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Morning car crash leads to Aggravated Fleeing, and DUI arrest by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 1:30 a.m. this morning, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue. Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.
The Theresa Tracy Trot raises $100K for pancreatic cancer research
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning the 10th Annual Theresa Tracy Trot took off down by the East Peoria riverfront. 722 runners took part in today’s 2-mile walk and 4-mile run, including 8 survivors. Proceeds are going to the Illinois Cancer Care and the Illinois School of Medicine.
