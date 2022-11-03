Read full article on original website
Pierre To Meet Brandon Valley In SoDak 16 Wednesday
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will play Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak16 match on Wednesday. Pierre ended fifth in the AA seed points standings at the end of the regular season with a record of 15-5. Brandon Valley (10-20) is 12th. These teams met in Brandon on October...
Tickets On Sale For Pierre’s 11AA Championship Game
PIERRE – Tickets are on sale for the Pierre Governors’ 11AA championship game with Tea Area on Saturday, November 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. They can be purchased online at goyotes.com/tickets. All tickets are general admission, at $15 for adults and $10 for students designated in the special student section. Online orders are subject to a $3 service fee.
Sports Scoreboard – Friday, November 4, 2022
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-6 Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19.
Jolley promoted to Business Development Officer for BankWest
BankWest is pleased to announce the promotion of Shay Jolley to Business Development Officer in Pierre. Prior to his promotion, Shay served as a Business Banking Portfolio Manager for BankWest. Jolley has five years of banking experience including as a part-time teller at First Bank & Trust in Brookings while attending college, eventually becoming a Personal Banker, then managing a commercial loan portfolio for BankWest.
Verendrye Museum, tree removal project, 2023 liquor licenses on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets today (Nov. 7, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. The public may attend the meeting in person or access it remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a computer or smartphone app,...
COVID puts a halt to Pierre movie maker’s plans; Rescheduling is a possibility
Filming of a WWII movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it got started. Pierre filmmaker Luke Schuetzel and his wife Trinity were going to start shooting “Battle Kursk” over the weekend (Nov. 5, 2022), but one of the crew members tested positive for COVID.
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds Larson murder conviction in Pierre infant death case
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Pierre man for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son. Tristan Larson had appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.
