State Football Semifinal Pairings Set
The Iowa football playoff semifinal are set for this coming week. 8 Player semis will be up first on Wednesday. Three area teams have made the semi including Remsen St Mary’s in the 8 player field. West Sioux made the cut in 1A joined by Central Lyon George Little Rock in Class 2A.
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals
By Kevin White Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals. 1. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) beat No. 22 Waukee Northwest 41-75-A semifinal opponent: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (7-4) on Friday at 4 p.m. (all semifinal games at the UNI-Dome, Cedar ...
Murphy’s Law: Iowa prep sports haves and have nots
The competitive balance gap in Iowa high school sports keeps widening. We see the same schools winning over and over. Time for uncomfortable conversations.
Rainfall reports from unusual November storm
A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan’s’ Weather Outlook Model for November
(Des Moines) October has been one of the top twenty driest months statewide over the past 150 years. There is some good news on the Horizon. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says there is a silver lining in the weather outlook models. He says any moisture we can get before it...
Nobody Won Powerball Jackpot, But A Ticket Sold In Sheldon Is Worth $150,000
Sheldon, Iowa — No winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing — but one ticket sold in Sheldon is worth $150,000. And Monday’s jackpot has now swelled to an estimated one-point-nine BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY’S drawing were one number away...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Rains are welcome, but we still need a lot more before winter comes
IARN — Today, we’re finally getting some much-needed rain across most of the state, but, unfortunately, northwest Iowa is still getting the short end of the stick. However, any rain is better than no rain, and the forecast indicates that we could continue to get more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an analysis of this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
Republicans have edge in Iowa Congressional districts in final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years
Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa
About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
