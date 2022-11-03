ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

State Football Semifinal Pairings Set

The Iowa football playoff semifinal are set for this coming week. 8 Player semis will be up first on Wednesday. Three area teams have made the semi including Remsen St Mary’s in the 8 player field. West Sioux made the cut in 1A joined by Central Lyon George Little Rock in Class 2A.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Rainfall reports from unusual November storm

A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Rains are welcome, but we still need a lot more before winter comes

IARN — Today, we’re finally getting some much-needed rain across most of the state, but, unfortunately, northwest Iowa is still getting the short end of the stick. However, any rain is better than no rain, and the forecast indicates that we could continue to get more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an analysis of this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa

A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year

Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen

Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
AUBURN, IA
iowa.media

Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years

Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa

About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy