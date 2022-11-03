Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
British minister to visit Taiwan for trade talks, meet president
TAIPEI (Reuters) – A British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, the latest high-level engagement between a Western government and the island which China claims as its own territory. Britain’s Department for International Trade said Greg...
104.1 WIKY
Mercedes CEO: ‘absolutely inconceivable’ to write off China
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was “absolutely inconceivable” to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2,...
104.1 WIKY
Apple expects lower iPhone 14 shipments due to China plant impacted by COVID
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Sunday said it expects even lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than it previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily impact an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products, the iPhone maker said...
104.1 WIKY
Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world’s top crude importer. Brent crude futures...
104.1 WIKY
Japanese consortium submits 2.2 trln yen Toshiba bid, Nikkei reports
TOKYO (Reuters) -A consortium of more than 10 Japanese companies, led by the Japan Industrial Partners investment fund, has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp for about 2.2 trillion yen ($15.01 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. The consortium, including Chubu Electric Power Co Inc and Orix Corp,...
104.1 WIKY
China’s super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
(Reuters) – China’s super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing’s zero-COVID measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummelled fortunes, an annual rich list said on Tuesday. The Hurun Rich list, which ranks...
104.1 WIKY
EU will decide on including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on sanctions list – Berlin
(Reuters) – The European Union will decide on whether to include Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in a new sanctions package that is in the works, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
104.1 WIKY
COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
104.1 WIKY
Casino hub Macau heads toward business as usual after COVID tests find no new infections
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Authorities in Macau said the world’s biggest casino hub, blighted by a COVID-19 outbreak, is on track to return to relative normality after two rounds of mass COVID-19 tests last week found no new infections. The Chinese territory had been observing COVID-19 safety measures...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s Meloni discusses energy with Egypt’s Sisi, raises rights issues
ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP 27 summit, Meloni’s office said on Monday. Meloni, who took office last month, also raised the issue of...
104.1 WIKY
Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruptions
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc expected on Sunday lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated, hit by a significant production cut at a major plant in China affected by COVID-19 restrictions. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement without...
104.1 WIKY
Ex-South Korean leader plans to give up dogs from North Korea’s Kim
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s former President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift following their 2018 summit, citing a lack of support from his successor. Moon has raised the...
104.1 WIKY
Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off...
104.1 WIKY
UK PM Sunak says he has ‘renewed confidence’ about tackling illegal migration
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he was optimistic about working with France and other European nations to tackle illegal migration after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at a climate summit. Under pressure over the record number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats...
104.1 WIKY
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
104.1 WIKY
COP 27-UK’s Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change. “Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Sunak told a gathering...
104.1 WIKY
President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation
DUBAI (Reuters) – President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day.
104.1 WIKY
Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher – state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. “The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine …was successfully completed,” the state news agency lRNA reported.
104.1 WIKY
Twitter to delay changes to check mark badges until after U.S. midterm election – NYT
(Reuters) – Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the New York Times reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
Comments / 0