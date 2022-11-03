Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby County D.A. supports recreational marijuana amendment in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday, on the eve of Election Day, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and another district attorney in West Tennessee - Frederick Agee - went on record about marijuana. They said no matter if Arkansas voters say 'yes' or 'no' to recreational marijuana in a amendment...
Kait 8
Election to decide if alcohol sales will be allowed in Weiner
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Cracking open a cold one is something that requires more effort than usual for people in Wiener with it being a dry city, but that could change this election. Residents of the city will be voting on whether to keep the town dry or change it...
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
Kait 8
Ensuring voter security at the polls
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voting is underway and those who work the polls are keeping ballots safe. Poll workers are ensuring every aspect of voting stays safe, from keeping machines up to date to making sure ballots that are transported are handled safely. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said...
Kait 8
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation. According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas. The nonprofit provides services...
Man threatens mass shooting after arrest on I-40, deputies say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for reckless driving along I-40 last month is also facing a charge of making a threat of mass violence. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Christopher Caldwell, 21, was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and taunting deputies when he was […]
actionnews5.com
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Kait 8
Library hosting Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures get colder a Northeast Arkansas organization is seeing assistance in making sure our communities youth has the warm clothing needed for winter. According to a media post from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, its Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive began Nov. 5 and will...
Kait 8
Organization raises money one bowl at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity held its annual ‘Souper Sunday’ event at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. The goal of ‘Souper Sunday’ is to raise money for affordable housing, something Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Micheal Sullivan says is needed in Arkansas. “In Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Nov. 7: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Dense fog and showers have come to start the week off wet. Fog won’t last all day but off and on again showers are possible through this evening. Rainfall amounts won’t be impressive,...
Kait 8
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
Comments / 1