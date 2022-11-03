ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans announce inactives ahead of Week 9 against the Eagles

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 9 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium.

Receiver Brandin Cooks, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday, was a healthy scratch due to personal reasons. Tackle Austin Deculus and cornerback Isaac Yiadom were also healthy scratches.

Receiver Nico Collins (groin) will miss his second game in a row. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), and guard Justin McCray (concussion) were declared inactive.

For the Eagles, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills, and guard Sua Opeta were declared inactive for Week 9.

