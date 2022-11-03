Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Seven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy, police say
MILAN (Reuters) – A helicopter flying from Italy’s Tremiti islands to the mainland crashed on Saturday some 50 kilometres from the city of Foggia, in the southern-east region of Apulia, police said, adding seven people were feared dead in the accident. A spokeswoman for the police’s office in...
104.1 WIKY
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – A Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported on Sunday. TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were...
104.1 WIKY
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 million
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally. Police raided a series of farms and production...
104.1 WIKY
COP27: Loss of Arctic summer sea ice ‘inevitable’ within 30 years — report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate change is rapidly melting away the world’s frozen regions, with summertime Arctic sea ice sure to vanish by 2050, according to a report published on Monday. In just this year, rains fell on East Antarctica in March, as air temperatures were unusually...
104.1 WIKY
Haitians hope for fuel supplies after police break up gang blockade at terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitians on Saturday hoped for a quick return of fuel supplies after police broke up a gang blockade that for two months had left the economy without gasoline or diesel and triggered a humanitarian crisis. Haiti’s National Police said in a statement late on Friday that...
104.1 WIKY
Rugby-Drouin misses last-gasp penalty as New Zealand book World Cup date with England
AUCKLAND (Reuters) -France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as defending champions New Zealand claimed a 25-24 classic at Eden Park on Saturday and set up a blockbuster women’s Rugby World Cup final against England. With a shot awarded in front after prop Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s Eni to resume taking Venezuelan oil after 4-month pause
HOUSTON (Reuters) – A unit of Italian oil company Eni has been assigned two 1-million-barrel cargoes of Venezuelan diluted crude oil for November loading, according to a document from state-run PDVSA seen by Reuters on Monday. The cargoes mark the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal authorized by the U.S....
