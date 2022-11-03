My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO