Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments.
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window. The passenger was riding Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad on October 10 when she spotted the hiker through the window and alerted the train conductor, according to a Facebook post from the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management.
Tumbleweeds take over Colorado couple's property: 'Like a horror movie'
A Colorado couple said they are living in a "horror movie" after their property became inundated with tumbleweeds. Their Colorado Springs-area property, including the front yard and driveway, has been "submerged" with tumbleweeds since Sunday, following strong winds over the weekend, making them feel "helpless," Marlies Gross told ABC News on Wednesday.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
NPS Urges Guests To Refrain From Licking Psychedelic Toad Found In Arizona
The toad can be found in Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.
This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon
My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs senator is changing his stance on a state law he originally pushed for that changed the way the judicial system could go after certain crimes. Republican Senator Bob Gardner told 13 Investigates he believes the now-enforced Misdemeanor Reform Act led to a growing car theft problem. On The post Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts appeared first on KRDO.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting of Rocky Mountain National Park ranger
ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was sentenced on Monday to federal prison. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said. He was sentenced in federal court to 23 years and six months in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release, according to court documents.
Don't Miss the Amazing Petroglyph National Monument Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico
I live in Houston and have worked as a nurse. I have a lifelong passion for traveling, nature, and photography (preferably all together!). There is an amazing site called the Petroglyph National Monument found on the west side of Albuquerque, New Mexico. My girlfriend from Germany and I traveled by...
Feds begin 'expedited' process to help save drought-stricken Colorado River
The US Department of Interior announced Friday it is launching an "expedited" process to potentially change water-flow operations on the drought-stricken Colorado River, as Lake Mead and Lake Powell have fallen to alarming new lows.
Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve
Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National …. Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with …. Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun. NMSU hosts program teaching people how...
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It’s so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth.The glistening white terrain of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a remnant of a prehistoric lakebed that is one of the American West’s many other-worldly landscapes, serves as a racetrack for land speed world records and backdrop for movies like “Independence Day” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.”But it’s growing thinner and thinner as those who cherish it clamor for changes to...
Lone Tree Golf Course watering ~3" of snow last night 🤦
This was one of maybe 5 huge sprinklers running last night at 11:15 pm. Some people just really need the moisture I guess. FYI I did fully stop to take this, and also there were no other cars around.
Tensions rise over drought-stricken Colorado River water use
WASHINGTON — As the Interior Department continues to delay implementing a program to reduce water consumption from the drought-stricken Colorado River Basin, tensions are thickening between the seven states with stakes in the watershed. Now, lawmakers in Congress are fanning the flames as Capitol Hill looks ahead to must-pass, biennial water legislation. The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California — have...
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
