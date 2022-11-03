Group of six Idaho 'original gangsters' proud of growth football program has seen

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
KHQ Right Now
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Everything Charlie Ragle said after ISU's blowout loss to UC Davis
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle had a lot to say after his group’s 43-3 loss to UC Davis Saturday night. It was the Bengals’ worst loss all season. Ragle spoke over the phone with this newspaper after the game, and not all his quotes made our game story, so here is everything he said. Idaho State Journal: What were you most frustrated by in this one? Charlie Ragle: Where...
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
KHQ Right Now
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
pullmanradio.com
Parent and Family weekend at University of Idaho
University of Idaho will host several events during Parent and Family weekend including a beer tasting, tailgating, and Vandal Football. On Friday, there will be a Beer Tasting event at Best Western Plus, University Inn from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. On Saturday there will be the Vandal Tailgate from 10...
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Idaho Army National Guard troops return
45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The post Idaho Army National Guard troops return appeared first on Local News 8.
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
Washington Idaho Symphony to host performance for their 51st Season
The Washington Idaho Symphony will host a performance of their 51st Season on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 pm in the University of Idaho Admin Auditorium. The performance will feature Yii Kah Hoe, a Malaysian composer and a Fulbright Scholar for 2022-2023 academic year at Washington State University, as well as the Washington Idaho Symphony’s assistant professor of Horn and Music Education at WSU, Martin King.
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
eastidahonews.com
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Comments / 0