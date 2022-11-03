Read full article on original website
FBI: Man who threatened NJ synagogues 'no longer' dangerous
NEWARK - FBI agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday. Law enforcement authorities questioned the man, whose identity was not immediately...
Tracking Invest-98L: Sandbag locations open Monday for some Central Florida residents
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With the National Hurricane Center monitoring Invest-98L, many uncertainties remain as to how hard the storm will hit Florida later this week. In preparation for the current Tropical Disturbance, Flagler County along with Altamonte Springs is opening sandbag locations for residents. Flagler County. Are you or...
Florida midterm elections: How to recycle your campaign signs
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Election Day is on Tuesday, but after it's all over, what do you do with all those campaign signs?. The City of Orlando is collaborating with several sustainability partners to provide drop-off locations to recycle Florida midterm elections campaign signs. Orlando residents can bring their signs...
What are the top races in Central Florida on the November ballot?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The 2022 midterm elections are now upon us with early voting having kicked off in October and Election Day just around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots to decide a number of federal, state, and local offices. They will also vote on three Amendments to the Florida Constitution and some will make choices in county and city amendments and referenda.
Tropical disturbance to impact Florida this week
The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance that could become a named storm over the next couple of days. Here's a look at the potential impacts it could bring to Florida.
Timeline: When tropical disturbance in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Confidence is increasing for Florida to see impacts this week from a developing area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days, and that system will bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week
A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Gov. DeSantis kicks off 13-county tour in final stretch to Election Day
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Just a few days before Election Day, candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday made a stop at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne to greet hundreds. The stop is part of a tour that will cover 13 counties in roughly four days, scattered across South and Central Florida.
Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week
ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida. The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Sunday, it has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.
Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!. Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074. Dubois bought...
Orlando weather forecast: Rip current risk at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Rain: 20%-a few fast moving showers from the coast into the interior. Increasing Northeast winds will make for hazardous weekend seas and rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Don't rule out a shower or two blowing by in the breeze, chances look low at 20%. Winds over the weekend will be in the 15-20mph range, higher gusts along the coast.
Tracking the Tropics: Potential for disturbance to target Florida next week
Forecasters are tracking a potential tropical disturbance that could target Florida next week. Some models indicate that the system could be a strong tropical storm that would bring heavy rain, flooding, beach erosion, and destructive to Central Florida.
Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on potential tropical development that could impact Florida
All eyes are on the potential for a tropical system to develop near the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time. Questions remain on timing and intensity, but regardless most models indicate our area will see worsening conditions throughout the week.
Warm weekend with some rain possible in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 73 degrees. Isolated showers continue to move in from the Atlantic. Most will clear out by sunset. The coastal communities still will have a 30% chance of showers throughout the night. None of the showers will be severe. Rip currents and high sea remain a problem as there is an easterly flow.
2022 Midterm Elections: Sunday is last day of early voting in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Registered voters in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties have one last opportunity to cast their ballot early on Sunday ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Information regarding early voting times and polling locations is available below:. The following early voting locations are open from 8 a.m....
Weather Forecast: Nov. 4, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see very low chances for rain over the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low-70s. Rain chances will increase early next week with a potential tropical disturbance targeting Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring next Tuesday through Friday as Weather Impact Days.
