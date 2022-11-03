UFC Vegas 64: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos full card, broadcast information, odds and results

UFC returns to the Apex this Saturday for a fight night card headlined by a women's strawweight contenders' match between Marina Rodriguez (No. 3) and Amanda Lemos (No. 7). Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole writes that if Rodriguez wins on Saturday she would face the winner of champion Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili's bout at UFC 281 in December.

“She’s fun to watch and she’s getting better every time,” UFC president Dana White said of Rodriguez. “I think she’s going to do very, very well [if she wins Saturday]. She has a great future.”

“I know she’s very tough and she has good victories and has good victories in the UFC,” Rodriguez said, through a translator. “But we are both aggressive strikers, so I’m 100 percent confident our fight has everything needed to be the Fight of the Night. I’m very confident that I’ll defeat Amanda no matter how.

“I’m going to be the next [title] challenger. If everything goes perfectly, I’m going to be there after this fight.”

Underneath is a welterweight bout between 13th-ranked Neil Magny and 14th-ranked Daniel Rodriguez in addition to 10 more bouts. Here's the card and odds (via BetMGM) for UFC Vegas 64.

UFC Fight Night 214: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Saturday, Nov. 5 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez (-225) vs. Amanda Lemos (+180)

Welterweight: Neil Magny (-115) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-105)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (-135) vs. Josh Parisian (+110)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (-225) vs. Nate Maness (+190)

Lightweight Grant Dawson (-225) vs. Mark Madsen (+190)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Featherweight: Darrick Minner (+165) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-210)

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-700) vs. Shanna Young (+475)

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista (-300) vs. Benito Lopez (+240)

Women's strawweight: Polyana Viana (-145) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+120)

Bantamweight: Liudvik Sholinian (+200) vs. Johnny Munoz (-250)

Flyweight: Carlos Candelario (+220) vs. Jake Hadley (-275)

Women's bantamweight: Tamires Vidal (-140) vs. Ramona Pascual (+115)