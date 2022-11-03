ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska opens season with ugly win over Maine

The groans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena sounded grimly familiar. One year after Nebraska blew a buy game to Western Illinois, the Huskers’ new culture, coaching staff and roster composition was staring eye to eye with another mid-major no-name. The Maine Black Bears, owners of one .500 record since 2010,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson appears out for Minnesota

LINCOLN – Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson isn’t going through pregame warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s game against Minnesota. The Huskers QB who has started the team’s first eight games this fall was on the field 80 minutes before kickoff with the rest of his position group but wore a track suit instead of NU’s standard jersey warmups. Thompson had AirPods in his ears and hands in his pockets while Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers and others threw footballs around.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion

With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

The grades: Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

RUN GAME (C-) With quarterback Casey Thompson unavailable due to his nerve issues, the Huskers ran the ball more than they had lately — especially early. Led by running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Chubba Purdy, the Huskers had 106 yards rushing through their first two drives alone. By halftime, they’d only added four more yards, bringing their rushing total at the break to 110.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska shuts out Minnesota in first half

LINCOLN — A surprise reversal of roles has Nebraska leading Minnesota 10-0 at halftime behind an effective run game and playmaking defense. The defining statistics and M.O.s of each team flipped for much of the first 30 minutes. The Huskers outrushed their northern rivals 110 to minus-7, with Anthony Grant providing 89 on 14 carries and the defense adding six tackles for loss (three sacks).
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Tom Takes: Nebraska isn't taking advantage of Logan Smothers

1. Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season. The sophomore showed enough in last year's Iowa finale to merit at least a quarterback-run package to throw into games as an off-speed pitch to Casey Thompson's drop back game. Of course, that's not Mark Whipple's expertise and so it wasn't going to happen. But look at Saturday, as Chubba Purdy got the start and rambled for key first downs and yards in building a 10-0 lead. Defenses generally struggle against running quarterbacks. NU could have gotten more out of Smothers.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium

Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska falls to Minnesota for fourth straight loss to Gophers

LINCOLN — Despite shutting out the Gophers in the first half, Nebraska football couldn't slow Minnesota's comeback after the break as the Huskers fell 20-13 Saturday in Lincoln. It was the fourth straight loss to P.J. Fleck's Gophers and their third straight since falling to Purdue on Oct. 15.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Minnesota. And, in the first half against Minnesota, the Husker D — not getting the Blackshirts back this season — did just that, holding the nation’s No. 12 rushing offense to -7 yards.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns

While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that will be monitoring Tuesday’s general election are level or slightly lower compared to 2020. The groups recruiting the volunteers also come from a range of political affiliations.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Chubba Purdy gets his first start in Nebraska uniform

For the first time this season, Nebraska football had new starting quarterback. Chubba Purdy took the field Saturday morning against Minnesota in place of Casey Thompson, who injured his throwing hand last week against Illinois and didn’t warm up before the game. It’s the second start of Purdy’s career....
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Overton falls in five at first-ever State final

LINCOLN — Overton went the distance in its first-ever state volleyball final, but couldn’t get it done in the end, losing in five sets Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The Eagles led Howells-Dodge, the reigning state champion, two sets to one, but had...
OVERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy