Kearney Hub
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska opens season with ugly win over Maine
The groans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena sounded grimly familiar. One year after Nebraska blew a buy game to Western Illinois, the Huskers’ new culture, coaching staff and roster composition was staring eye to eye with another mid-major no-name. The Maine Black Bears, owners of one .500 record since 2010,...
Kearney Hub
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson appears out for Minnesota
LINCOLN – Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson isn’t going through pregame warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s game against Minnesota. The Huskers QB who has started the team’s first eight games this fall was on the field 80 minutes before kickoff with the rest of his position group but wore a track suit instead of NU’s standard jersey warmups. Thompson had AirPods in his ears and hands in his pockets while Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers and others threw footballs around.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
Kearney Hub
The grades: Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
RUN GAME (C-) With quarterback Casey Thompson unavailable due to his nerve issues, the Huskers ran the ball more than they had lately — especially early. Led by running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Chubba Purdy, the Huskers had 106 yards rushing through their first two drives alone. By halftime, they’d only added four more yards, bringing their rushing total at the break to 110.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska shuts out Minnesota in first half
LINCOLN — A surprise reversal of roles has Nebraska leading Minnesota 10-0 at halftime behind an effective run game and playmaking defense. The defining statistics and M.O.s of each team flipped for much of the first 30 minutes. The Huskers outrushed their northern rivals 110 to minus-7, with Anthony Grant providing 89 on 14 carries and the defense adding six tackles for loss (three sacks).
Kearney Hub
Tom Takes: Nebraska isn't taking advantage of Logan Smothers
1. Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season. The sophomore showed enough in last year's Iowa finale to merit at least a quarterback-run package to throw into games as an off-speed pitch to Casey Thompson's drop back game. Of course, that's not Mark Whipple's expertise and so it wasn't going to happen. But look at Saturday, as Chubba Purdy got the start and rambled for key first downs and yards in building a 10-0 lead. Defenses generally struggle against running quarterbacks. NU could have gotten more out of Smothers.
Kearney Hub
Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium
Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska falls to Minnesota for fourth straight loss to Gophers
LINCOLN — Despite shutting out the Gophers in the first half, Nebraska football couldn't slow Minnesota's comeback after the break as the Huskers fell 20-13 Saturday in Lincoln. It was the fourth straight loss to P.J. Fleck's Gophers and their third straight since falling to Purdue on Oct. 15.
Kearney Hub
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Minnesota
Sam McKewon breaks down the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defense plays 'lights out' but wears down as offense sputters in loss to Gophers
Nebraska was firing on all cylinders through 30 minutes Saturday. The run game was working. The Huskers were winning the battles up front. The Memorial Stadium crowd was engaged. And the defense came to play. Nebraska opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the end zone. NU...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Minnesota. And, in the first half against Minnesota, the Husker D — not getting the Blackshirts back this season — did just that, holding the nation’s No. 12 rushing offense to -7 yards.
Kearney Hub
Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'
Broc Bando, a Husker football offensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that will be monitoring Tuesday’s general election are level or slightly lower compared to 2020. The groups recruiting the volunteers also come from a range of political affiliations.
Kearney Hub
Chubba Purdy gets his first start in Nebraska uniform
For the first time this season, Nebraska football had new starting quarterback. Chubba Purdy took the field Saturday morning against Minnesota in place of Casey Thompson, who injured his throwing hand last week against Illinois and didn’t warm up before the game. It’s the second start of Purdy’s career....
Kearney Hub
Overton falls in five at first-ever State final
LINCOLN — Overton went the distance in its first-ever state volleyball final, but couldn’t get it done in the end, losing in five sets Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The Eagles led Howells-Dodge, the reigning state champion, two sets to one, but had...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
