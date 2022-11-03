1. Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season. The sophomore showed enough in last year's Iowa finale to merit at least a quarterback-run package to throw into games as an off-speed pitch to Casey Thompson's drop back game. Of course, that's not Mark Whipple's expertise and so it wasn't going to happen. But look at Saturday, as Chubba Purdy got the start and rambled for key first downs and yards in building a 10-0 lead. Defenses generally struggle against running quarterbacks. NU could have gotten more out of Smothers.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO