For a second time a school district in Burton is facing threats of violence. Atherton schools reopened Monday after Airdropped threats were made last week, and this week, more threats came through student smart phones through the AirDrop feature. At around 11:10 a.m. administrators placed the school on lockdown and police were notified. A short time later another threat was sent to students containing a list of first names, including students and staff members as targets of violence.

BURTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO