abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat. Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence. School administrators say they...
wsgw.com
Atherton Schools Face More Threats
For a second time a school district in Burton is facing threats of violence. Atherton schools reopened Monday after Airdropped threats were made last week, and this week, more threats came through student smart phones through the AirDrop feature. At around 11:10 a.m. administrators placed the school on lockdown and police were notified. A short time later another threat was sent to students containing a list of first names, including students and staff members as targets of violence.
abc12.com
Retired Flint Fire Chief shares tips on fire safety
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been a tragic year for fire deaths in Flint. At least nine people, many of them children, have died in fires. Theron Wiggins is a retired Flint fire chief. He said education about fire prevention and safety is paramount to saving lives. "Most fires...
WNEM
Saginaw’s first woman police officer passes away
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s very first woman police officer has passed away. Saginaw Police Department announced the passing of Joy Zissler on their social media page. “Joy was a trailblazer for women in law enforcement,” their post said. Zissler became the first woman uniformed police officer...
abc12.com
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A young mother was in a state of shock and denial less than 24 hours after her sons died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke and flames around 3 a.m. Saturday.
abc12.com
Mobile home fire in Flint Township leaves resident injured
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire in Flint Township left one person hospitalized Sunday morning. The Flint Township Fire Department responded to the Myrtle Grove Mobile Home Park around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the residence when they arrived. Flint Township Fire Capt. Tim Nester...
nbc25news.com
Two additional 'airdrop' threats made at Atherton Community Schools, school to remain open
BURTON, Mich. - Atherton Community Schools announced Thursday that they were alerted to another "airdrop" message threatening school violence. According to the statement, just after 11:00 a.m., the high school administration was alerted of the airdrop message. Superintendent Ploof says Burton Police were contacted immediately and the building was put...
Another ‘airdrop’ threat message at Atherton Schools listed student, staff names: superintendent
FLINT, MI -- Police and Atherton Schools leaders are investigating another “airdrop” message threatening violence, this time listing names of students and staff. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof issued a letter to parents Thursday, Nov. 3 about the new threat. Classes were canceled for three days from Oct....
$4,500 reward offered for info in fatal drive-by shooting of Saginaw woman in May 2021
SAGINAW, MI — Authorities are offering a reward for information in a 2021 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman. MarQuanae A. “Qae Qae” Harris, 22, suffered fatal gunshots wounds about 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side. A 21-year-old man who had been seated in the driver’s seat also was shot but survived his wounds.
abc12.com
16-year-old facing several charges from alleged attack on Halloween
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with sex crimes and assault after an alleged attack on Halloween night in Grand Blanc Township. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said James Tate was formally charged as an adult Saturday. Juveniles usually aren't identified in criminal cases unless they are charged as adults.
abc12.com
Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids. Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
firefighternation.com
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
abc12.com
Commercial building fire in Burton keeps firefighters busy for hours
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters from several departments in Genesee County were busy extinguishing flames in a commercial building for several hours Sunday night. The fire at a business in the 3100 block of East Bristol Road created a big plume of smoke over the area beginning around 7 p.m.
WNEM
Flint family seeks justice in deaths of 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is announcing legal proceedings after the deaths of their sons in a house fire in May. 9-year-old Lamar Mitchel and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell died from smoke inhalation when their home on West Pulaski Street in Flint caught fire. Their bodies were found after the house was given an all-clear by firefighters, a discovery that led to the resignation of one firefighter and the discipline of another.
Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench
Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
‘SLHS is getting bombed:’ Michigan high school evacuated after threat found on bathroom wall
SOUTH LYON, MI – A Michigan high school was evacuated today after a bomb threat was discovered written on the walls of a boys’ bathroom, WDIV Local 4 reports. “SLHS is getting bombed” was written on a wall in South Lyon High School Thursday morning, Nov. 3. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m., Superintendent Steve Archibald said. Students and staff have been moved to a “safe zone.”
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
nbc25news.com
Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
