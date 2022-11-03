Read full article on original website
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor.
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves says Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. The letter was a response to an investigation launched by Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. The pair of congressional Democrats said they were concerned Jackson had been deprived of resources to fix its water system. It is unlikely the probe would continue without bipartisan interest if Democrats lose their majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It’s unclear how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
EXPLAINER: Bikes, batteries and blazes spark concern in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — A weekend fire that injured over three dozen people and spurred a dramatic high-rise rope rescue is drawing attention to battery fire risks that can arise in the electric bikes and scooters that have proliferated in New York City. City officials are considering new laws after the fire department counted nearly 200 blazes and six fire deaths this year tied to problems with lithium-ion batteries in such “micromobility” devices. Industry group leader James Greenberger says there’s nothing inherently unsafe about the batteries. But he said the industry is concerned about the fires lately in New York. Lithium-ion batteries are a Nobel Prize-winning innovation that entered the commercial market in the early 1990s.
NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some emergency funds to two people displaced by Saturday’s fire. The blaze spurred a dramatic rope rescue 20 stories above Manhattan’s East 52nd Street. Officials are looking into whether the 37-story apartment building had a fire alarm, among other questions. Authorities have pinpointed the cause of the blaze as a lithium-ion battery related to a “micromobility” device, a term that can refer to e-bikes and electric scooters.
Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women in 1982
DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect has been sentenced to two terms of life in prison. A judge handed down the punishment for Alan Lee Phillips after the women’s relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings they say forever changed their families. He was convicted in September in the killings of the two women, who had no connection to each other. Both were believed to have been hitchhiking when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band’s drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison. George said sometimes there would be nine officers in the prison that houses 2,200 inmates. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
