EW.com

Dobby is free, but please stop leaving socks on the beach where he died in Harry Potter

Unless you'd like to receive a Howler, the Ministry of Magic National Trust of Wales would really like you to stop leaving socks on the beach where Dobby met his demise. Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, has been inundated with fans who have constructed a makeshift memorial to the house elf from Harry Potter. The location is the site of Dobby's death scene at the conclusion of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part One.
TMZ.com

'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' films, died from several health issues ... the most dire dealing with infections, heart issues and his weight. Robbie reportedly died after multiple organ failure ... according to his death certificate. The document also says he'd been battling sepsis, a lower respiratory infection as well as blockages in his heart.
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: did Draco Malfoy become a Death Eater?

Did Draco Malfoy become a Death Eater? Draco Malfoy was one of those characters who we all loved to hate. In the early Harry Potter movies, he was the perfect foil for the self-righteous young Harry Potter and was deliciously detestable. As the son of the evil Lucius and Narcissa...
RadarOnline

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman

The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their gravesIn the early morning hours of June 16, 1959, George Reeves, who was the first to make the superhero an icon when he played the titular role in the inaugural TV series, was found dead in his bedroom, naked with a bullet...
Roger Marsh

Creepy doll stories persist: Imagine your inanimate object going spooky

Peg Knickerbocker discovered this doll after being told where to look in a dream.Credit: Roger Marsh. Tales of haunted dolls dot the paranormal story landscape going back centuries - well, pretty much as long as dolls have been made. The series of "Chucky" films kept us all on the edge of our seats since "Child's Play" premiered in 1988.
coaster101.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!

It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
wegotthiscovered.com

A resurfaced Britney Spears clip from 1999 has fans re-realizing she is Queen of Pop for a reason

It’s no secret that Britney Spears has had a rough few years; in 2021, she successfully escaped a 13-year legal conservatorship where her father controlled every aspect of her life amid intense media scrutiny. The singer took a break from music after her 2016 album Glory while she searched for a way out of her conservatorship and recently made a musical comeback with “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John which promptly peaked at number six on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
IGN

Carnival Row - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).
KRON4

Best Star Wars dog costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.
IGN

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69

Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
IGN

Best Gifts for Readers: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

The holiday season is right around the corner, and if you're shopping for loved ones (or yourself), we have the info you need. It doesn't matter who you are, people of all ages and walks of life can appreciate a good book, and there are so many great books out there.

