Jacksonville, FL

Mike Caldwell on Josh Allen: 'You need your good players to play good'

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t interested in sending away Josh Allen ahead of the trade deadline, but the team also expects more production from its three-time defensive team captain.

Allen, 25, started the year with three sacks through the first four games of the season. Since then, he’s gone four straight games without a sack and three straight without a tackle for a loss.

“Teams are paying attention to him,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said Thursday. “They’re chipping with backs and tight ends. Last week the interior guys had success, and Josh did his part as far as keeping the quarterback in the pocket for the most part. He’ll just have to continue to do that, then hopefully his plays will come.

“The message really this week has been ‘Raise your level,’ everyone, and Josh is one of our good players, and you need your good players to play good.”

The decision to rebuff teams interested in Allen suggests the Jaguars see the pass rusher as a cornerstone to build around. The 2019 first-round pick is set to play the 2022 season on the $11.5 million fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins dished out a five-year, $110 million extension to Bradley Chubb, days after acquiring the 2018 first-round pick. In 49 games with the Denver Broncos, Chubb tallied 26 sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020.

Allen has 23.5 sacks in 48 career games and earned Pro Bowl honors during his rookie season in 2019.

