BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
Rail strikes suspended after ‘promise of pay offer’
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.The RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail (NR) and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.Our re-ballot remains live and if...
BBC
Coventry woman returns to resettlement camp 50 years after fleeing Uganda
A woman has said she still has vivid flashbacks of the time soldiers raided her home as her family were being forced to flee Uganda, 50 years ago. Rajna Dattani was just 12 when Ugandan Asians were given just 90 days to leave the country by notorious dictator Idi Amin.
Rail workers earn full pay for no work after strike suspension
Thousands of rail workers have spent the weekend doing nothing on full pay after the RMT union called off a series of national strikes at a few hours’ notice.In the days ahead many rail staff are likely to remain idle, with significant parts of Great Britain deprived of trains despite the industrial action being suspended.No trains will run in many parts of Britain on Monday, with drastically reduced services on other lines.Rostering agreements mean that train drivers cannot be called in at short notice.Yet much of the railway will be fully staffed:Many Network Rail signal boxes are staffed even though no...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Bystander, 80, hurt in stadium fight
An 80-year-old bystander has been injured after an alleged altercation between two other men at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. It happened in the stands of the stadium during Saturday's Wales v New Zealand match, which the visitors won by 55 points to 23. The man was taken to hospital for treatment....
UK rail strikes planned for coming week are suspended, says RMT
Late notice means services will still be affected; Royal Mail and CWU to start new talks over postal strikes
BBC
Leeds conference centre to go ahead despite opposition
Plans to build a new conference centre in Leeds have been given the go-ahead, despite opposition from Harrogate. The events space will be built near the First Direct Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank headquarters. Paula Lorimer, from Harrogate Convention Centre, said it would take business away...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
‘Better late than never’: Peter Kay reveals the cities on his first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy with his first new tour in 12 years.The comeback will see the comedian perform at arenas in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.This promotional video for the tour shows the 49-year-old carrying a rug into his house as he is asked by a “fan” when he’s going to get back on the road.In acknowledgement of the cost-of-living crisis, tickets will be sold at the same price as his 2010 tour, and go on sale on Saturday, 12 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother stands for the first time in years to dance with her son on his wedding dayThe White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second seasonOlivia Attwood quits I’m a Celeb after just one day in the jungle
BBC
Driver who never entered Bristol sent Clean Air Zone warning
A man who lives 150 miles from a clean air zone has been sent a warning for entering it, despite never going there. The zone in Bristol is due to go live on 28 November and levies a charge on certain polluting vehicles. Ian Hughes, from Merseyside, said he is...
Dumping Manston migrants at London station ‘massive error’, Home Office official admits OLD
The Home Office told a charity it made a “massive error” by dumping asylum seekers from the Manston processing centre dumped at London’s Victoria station without accommodation.A group of 11 men were driven to Kent on Tuesday as part of a larger group and left at the station, accordingt to the Under One Sky homelessness charity.Danial Abbas, from the charity, said the men from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were “highly distressed, disorientated” and left with “nowhere to go”.Mr Abbas told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “(They were) simply just turning to anyone and everyone on the street to help....
BBC
Train disruption continues despite cancelled strikes
Most rail services continue to be disrupted on Monday despite a series of planned strikes being called off. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5,7 and 9 November - were cancelled but passengers are still being urged to check whether their trains are running. The...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
King to begin Yorkshire visit
The King will begin a two-day visit to Yorkshire with engagements in Leeds and Bradford on Tuesday. The monarch will visit Leeds Central Library and the headquarters of supermarket Morrisons in the city. King Charles III will also see musical performances in Centenary Square in Bradford and meet young leaders...
