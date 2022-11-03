CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO