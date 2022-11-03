Read full article on original website
Related
SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
WTGS
Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen as the city's permanent Fire Chief, the city announced Monday. Kitchen had served as the interim Fire Chief Since July 2, after previous Chief Derik Minard stepped down. Chief Kitchen is a Johnson High School graduate and...
Georgia police still searching for missing 20-month-old baby 1 month after disappearance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
SPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting that injured 2
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah. Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured […]
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
WJCL
Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
WJCL
Fire at Effingham County paper company causes thick plumes of smoke
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at the International Paper plant in Effingham County caused thick plumes of smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out at the facility on Highway 80 at around 3:30 p.m. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported. The fire...
WJCL
Deputies arrest man at Hilton Head apartment complex following SWAT standoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Following a standoff, authorities on Hilton Head Island arrested a man they say was brandishing a firearm and making threats. Charles Brown, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments,...
WTGS
Chatham County officials prepare for Election Day, give info for heading to the polls
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election officials in Chatham County are getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, amidst reports of record-breaking early voting turnout. One representative with the Chatham County Board of Elections discussed a few reminders before voters head to the polls tomorrow. Although early...
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
WTGS
Arrest made following double shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man in connection to an early morning shooting that injured two near W. St. Julian and Jefferson Streets. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area for a reported shooting and discovered a 26-year-old man and a...
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
Comments / 0