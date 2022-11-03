ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

WSAV News 3

SPD investigates two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands Boulevard that left one driver with critical injuries on November 6. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a crash that involved a 2022 Ford […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon

Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
BROOKLET, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen as the city's permanent Fire Chief, the city announced Monday. Kitchen had served as the interim Fire Chief Since July 2, after previous Chief Derik Minard stepped down. Chief Kitchen is a Johnson High School graduate and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting that injured 2

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah. Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

WTGS

Chatham County officials prepare for Election Day, give info for heading to the polls

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Election officials in Chatham County are getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, amidst reports of record-breaking early voting turnout. One representative with the Chatham County Board of Elections discussed a few reminders before voters head to the polls tomorrow. Although early...
wtoc.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions

A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WTGS

WTGS

abcnews4.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

