Clay County, FL

Curbside recycling to return in parts of Clay County

By Chase Bunker
 4 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Board of Commissioners says curbside recycling will return on December 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights.

Residents can start requesting bins through the Clay Connected app, Clay Connected website, and the Garbage and Recycling website. You can also call Environmental Services at (904) 284-6374 or, for Keystone Heights residents, call Waste Management at (904) 695-0500 to request bins.

The county says two separate bins will be required at their homes prior to December 5th. One is for dry paper products like newspapers, books, and junk mail and the other is for rinsed containers like plastic and glass bottles, aluminum and steel cans, and juice boxes.

These seven temporary drop-off locations will continue to be serviced by Waste Management until December 18.

· Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

· Oakleaf Community Park - 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park

· Ronnie Van Zant Park - 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs

· Sunrise Park - 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights

· Walter Odum Park - 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park

· Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station - 6343 Seminole Street

· Omega Park - 4317 CR 218, Middleburg

These locations will be open from sunrise to sunset.

Residents can also bring their recycling to the following permanent drop-off sites:

· Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center - 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

· Doctor’s Inlet Environmental Convenience Center - 288 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

· Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center - 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

· Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center - 1589 Long Bay Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

· Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility - 3545 Rosemary Hill Rd, Green Cove Springs, open Mon. – Sat., 7:30 AM-5:30 PM

Commissioners say certain items should not be placed in recycling bins because they are considered hazardous or can damage equipment. Those items include medical sharps, plastic bags, Styrofoam, chemical containers, aluminum foil, clothes hangers, broken glass, window glass, and mirrors.

The service was suspended in 2021 due to a national shortage of commercially licensed drivers. Rebates were approved by commissioners to account for the suspension.

