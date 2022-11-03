ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, picks winner in Georgia-Tennessee game

It’s officially college football Saturday and one of the best parts of the event it Laura Rutledge’s daughter, Reese, giving her game day picks. This morning, Reese gave her thoughts on who the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Tennessee would be. And based on this, she’s pretty confident in the Bulldogs taking what could be a close matchup here against a talented Vols offense.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Erik Ainge responds to Georgia's big win over Tennessee on social media

Erik Ainge drew the ire of Georgia fans after his remarks leading up to the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The former Volunteers quarterback on Tuesday tweeted that “playing between the hedges is overrated” and that “it’s nothing like playing in Neyland.”. Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia makes statement with huge win; fans call for Bulldogs to take No. 1 spot in CFP rankings

Georgia largely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Volunteers were in the top spot. While the Dawgs were far from perfect ‐ committing some untimely penalties and struggling to get off the field in the 2nd half at times, while leaving an opening for the Vols to get back into it ‐ they held the normally potent Tennessee offense to just 13 points. The Vols hadn’t scored fewer than 34 all season. The Sanford Stadium crowd also made things difficult for the Vols, forcing them into countless false starts.
ATHENS, GA

