In the last week, Pennsylvania has seen a sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19. The state, which sits at 3,317,854 total cases of COVID-19, reported a rise of 17,560 new cases in the last week per data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, significantly more than each of the last four weeks. Over seven days, the new case total breaks down to an average of 2,509 new cases of COVID-19 per day — a 62% increase over the last two weeks.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO