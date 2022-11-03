Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Related
Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.
The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
NBC Philadelphia
Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School
Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Luzerne County among 64 jurisdictions to undergo election monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is among 64 jurisdictions in 24 states that will undergo Election Day monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department, the department announced Monday. The county did not grant permission for federal monitors to be stationed inside polling places, which means...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Owner of site that Mehmet Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally through a political action committee. Oz’s party is set for the Newtown Athletic Club, which offers on its website...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
Times News
ArtsQuest receives $7M to preserve former steel building
The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program awarded $7 million to ArtsQuest for revitalization and preservation of the Turn and Grind, a 150-year-old 26,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel building, adjacent to the SteelStacks Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. Work will include a 14,000-square-foot public programming space to...
Pa. COVID-19 update: Lehigh Valley, rest of state sees sudden increase in virus spread
In the last week, Pennsylvania has seen a sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19. The state, which sits at 3,317,854 total cases of COVID-19, reported a rise of 17,560 new cases in the last week per data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, significantly more than each of the last four weeks. Over seven days, the new case total breaks down to an average of 2,509 new cases of COVID-19 per day — a 62% increase over the last two weeks.
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
Sickness affecting 48 at Pennsylvania charter school still unexplained
Emergency responders were sent to the school after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings.
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
Comments / 0