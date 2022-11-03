ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.

The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School

Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

ArtsQuest receives $7M to preserve former steel building

The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program awarded $7 million to ArtsQuest for revitalization and preservation of the Turn and Grind, a 150-year-old 26,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel building, adjacent to the SteelStacks Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. Work will include a 14,000-square-foot public programming space to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID-19 update: Lehigh Valley, rest of state sees sudden increase in virus spread

In the last week, Pennsylvania has seen a sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19. The state, which sits at 3,317,854 total cases of COVID-19, reported a rise of 17,560 new cases in the last week per data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, significantly more than each of the last four weeks. Over seven days, the new case total breaks down to an average of 2,509 new cases of COVID-19 per day — a 62% increase over the last two weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy