New Law Creates Prosecutor for Unemployment Compensation
>New Law Creates Prosecutor for Unemployment Compensation. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new law is now in effect in Pennsylvania to help crack down on unemployment fraud. What had been House Bill 2648 has created a special state prosecutor within the Office of Inspector General. This person will identify and prosecute unemployment compensation fraud from the COVID pandemic. The governor signed the measure into law this past Friday.
Video: Meteorite Burns Down House in California?
A mysterious fire destroyed a house in California over the weekend and the homeowner as well as several area residents believe that the blaze was caused by a rather unusual suspect: a meteorite. According to a local media report, the peculiar incident occurred on Friday evening as farmer Dustin Procita settled in for the night after feeding his cows. The moment of peace was pierced when something suddenly struck his house. "I heard a big bang," he recalled to an area TV station, "I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames."
Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
Reports of active shooter at South Florida mall causes panic
Miami-Dade, FL - Panic ensued at a South Florida mall on Sunday after several 911 callers reported a shooter inside of Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. Sweetwater Police confirm they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired on Sunday afternoon. According to Dolphin Mall...
Hurricane Watches Issued Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite. LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in North Carolina.
This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats
You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists. If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice...
Video: Lee Zeldin Supporter Attacked at Governor Hochul Rally
A video shows a female protester appearing to be choked at a campaign rally for Governor Kathy Hochul. The 24-second video begins with the woman being held back and then a man puts his hand around the neck of the protester. He lets go after another protester intervenes. It's unclear...
