Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett launches NIL merchandise off of response to Tennessee fans’ phone calls
Stetson Bennett’s phone number leaked not long after Georgia defeated Tennessee, 27-13 over the weekend and the quarterback received a huge wave of phone calls from Vols fans following the contest. And his response to the whole deal could hardly have been any better. Bennett launched NIL merchandise this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss
Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Erik Ainge responds to Georgia's big win over Tennessee on social media
Erik Ainge drew the ire of Georgia fans after his remarks leading up to the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The former Volunteers quarterback on Tuesday tweeted that “playing between the hedges is overrated” and that “it’s nothing like playing in Neyland.”. Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia makes statement with huge win; fans call for Bulldogs to take No. 1 spot in CFP rankings
Georgia largely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Volunteers were in the top spot. While the Dawgs were far from perfect ‐ committing some untimely penalties and struggling to get off the field in the 2nd half at times, while leaving an opening for the Vols to get back into it ‐ they held the normally potent Tennessee offense to just 13 points. The Vols hadn’t scored fewer than 34 all season. The Sanford Stadium crowd also made things difficult for the Vols, forcing them into countless false starts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel laments missed opportunity for Tennessee at Georgia: 'We have to learn and grow'
Josh Heupel and Tennessee saw their dream season hit a speed bump on Saturday in the form of a 27-13 loss at Georgia. The Volunteers were held to by far their lowest point total of the season in their first defeat of the year, having scored no fewer than 34 points up until the game against the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee fan chugs mustard at 'College GameDay' from Georgia campus
Tennessee Volunteers fans just can’t get enough mustard. A UT fan on hand at ESPN’s “College GameDay” from UGA campus in Athens had an unpleasant appearance on camera. The Vol fan chugged directly from a mustard bottle. The Tennessee fan is likely in for some stomach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trouble for No. 1? Fans react to slow offensive start for Tennessee vs. Georgia
Tennessee has relied on its supersonic offense to get the job done all season. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Jabari Small have worked head coach Josh Heupel’s offensive scheme to perfection against every team they’ve played this season. In the first half against Georgia, that has not been the case.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders
Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay analyst updates Lee Corso's health after missing Saturday's show
College GameDay just isn’t the same without Lee Corso for more reasons than one. The popular analyst missed his second straight show and fourth show overall Saturday from Athens, Georgia. Corso missed last week’s show in Jackson, Mississippi, due to an illness, and he’s now missed his second straight...
Comments / 0