Georgia largely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Volunteers were in the top spot. While the Dawgs were far from perfect ‐ committing some untimely penalties and struggling to get off the field in the 2nd half at times, while leaving an opening for the Vols to get back into it ‐ they held the normally potent Tennessee offense to just 13 points. The Vols hadn’t scored fewer than 34 all season. The Sanford Stadium crowd also made things difficult for the Vols, forcing them into countless false starts.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO