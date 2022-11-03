ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss

Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
Erik Ainge responds to Georgia's big win over Tennessee on social media

Erik Ainge drew the ire of Georgia fans after his remarks leading up to the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The former Volunteers quarterback on Tuesday tweeted that “playing between the hedges is overrated” and that “it’s nothing like playing in Neyland.”. Georgia...
Kirby Smart reacts to No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee Saturday 27-13. The game wasn’t as close as the score may have indicated either. Georgia jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was nearly flawless. The Bulldogs signal caller completed 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout

Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
Georgia makes statement with huge win; fans call for Bulldogs to take No. 1 spot in CFP rankings

Georgia largely looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Volunteers were in the top spot. While the Dawgs were far from perfect ‐ committing some untimely penalties and struggling to get off the field in the 2nd half at times, while leaving an opening for the Vols to get back into it ‐ they held the normally potent Tennessee offense to just 13 points. The Vols hadn’t scored fewer than 34 all season. The Sanford Stadium crowd also made things difficult for the Vols, forcing them into countless false starts.
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders

Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
