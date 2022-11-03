Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
KLTV
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that northbound traffic is shut down in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause is a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went.
KLTV
Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials report a vacant building was damaged during Friday’s storms. Officials report the building at 218 E Line Street, in downtown Tyler, was heavily damaged. Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are working Monday morning to clear the...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Van Zandt County
WILLS POINT, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by a train in Van Zandt County Sunday evening. According to the Wills Point Police Dept., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near Ash Ln. (Lybrand Crossing). When police...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
KLTV
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in accidental shooting
Texas Game Wardens responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Black Point in Cass County. 49-year-old Jason Mills of Naples was shot by 57-year-old Daniel Abston, also of Naples, who were hunting together as part of a three-man group. According to Captain Shawn Hervey, Abston was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun when he heard movement and fired. Mills was struck by the shot and airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Abston has been charged with Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana.
HCSO: Fence, Utility Pole At Como-Pickton CISD Damaged By Vehicle
Nov. 5, 2022 – A fence and utility pole at Como-Pickton CISD sustained damages from a vehicle late Saturday night; one person was arrested following the incident, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to what was reported as a...
KTRE
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
easttexasradio.com
Tornado Kills One Person In Morris County
Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says a tornado claimed a person’s life north of TX 49, and it was one of three tornados that hit Morris County. Jose Rodriguez of Cason became a first responder for his neighbors until help arrived Friday evening. As he came home, he heard a loud noise and discovered his neighbor’s trailer was on its top and witnessed two nieces and a sister-in-law crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to help. A girl about seven years old had a nasty cut to her leg, and he used a belt to stop the bleeding. Shortly after that, a DPS trooper arrived and soon brought more help.
Hughes Springs Police Chief says City Hall is salvageable
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that Hughes Springs City Hall is salvageable, even after sustaining heavy storm damage on Friday evening. According to Chief Kennedy, the building’s roof collapsed, windows broke and various rooms received rain damage but the buildings records are intact. Chief Kennedy said that they […]
KSLA
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather. According to Morris County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Jennifer Easley, Demetrius Stuard, 48, was killed when her mobile home on Country Road 3201 was destroyed by Friday night’s storms. Reeder said the woman apparently was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
KSLA
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
ktalnews.com
Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus
TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
Comments / 0