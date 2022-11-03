Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says a tornado claimed a person’s life north of TX 49, and it was one of three tornados that hit Morris County. Jose Rodriguez of Cason became a first responder for his neighbors until help arrived Friday evening. As he came home, he heard a loud noise and discovered his neighbor’s trailer was on its top and witnessed two nieces and a sister-in-law crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to help. A girl about seven years old had a nasty cut to her leg, and he used a belt to stop the bleeding. Shortly after that, a DPS trooper arrived and soon brought more help.

MORRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO