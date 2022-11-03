ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Hey, Young Man': Barack Obama Schools Rowdy Heckler Who Accuses Ex-Prez Of Aligning With Republicans

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Mega

Barack Obama didn't back down, schooling a rowdy heckler who interrupted his speech at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident went down on Wednesday night when the former president began talking about the economy.

Obama was discussing the midterm elections, insisting that Republicans are simply trying to reward the wealthy — a view that didn't sit well with one person in the crowd considering #44 and his wife, Michelle Obama , reached millionaire status after landing six-figure deals with Netflix and Crown Publishing after leaving office.

Mega

Obama stated that the GOP wants "an economy that's very good for folks at the very top, but not always so good for ordinary people," but got interrupted before he could finish his sentence.

"Like you, Obama!" a young, white male shouted. As the crowd of nearly 1,000 began booing the heckler, Obama confronted him head-on while settling the upset rallygoers.

Instead of inciting a riot, Obama kept everyone calm.

"Hold up, hold up, everybody," the former commander-in-chief told the crowd before addressing the hater. "Hey, young man, just listen for a second. You know you have to be polite and civil when people are talking, then other people are talking and then you get a chance to talk."

Mega

Obama swiftly changed the focus, discussing the divide politics has in society today.

"This is part of what happens in our politics these days. We get distracted," Obama said. "You got one person yelling and suddenly everybody's yelling. You get one tweet that's stupid and suddenly everybody's obsessed with the tweet. We can't fall for that. We have to stay focused."

The former president warned the people of Arizona that if they don't vote blue, "democracy as we know it may not survive" in the state.

"Democracy as we know it is on the ballot. And nowhere is that clearer than here in Arizona," Obama told the crowd.

Mega

"If you've got election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general, then democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona," Obama said. "That's not an exaggeration. That is a fact."

Obama was discussing the importance of the upcoming election, in which Arizona citizens will choose between ex-actress Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs for Governor.

Comments / 671

Laura Jordan
3d ago

tired of people telling me how to vote. I voted red down the ballot for AZ and nothing the dems can say or do will impress me to change my mind in the future. PS I used to be a Democrat

Reply(71)
168
hidden2u2
3d ago

STICKY FINGERS OBAMA how did you get over $300 million dollars with only 8 years as president, the presidential salary for 8 years saved wouldn’t make the down payment on the $14 million dollar mansion in Nantucket!

Reply(104)
131
Stephen J
4d ago

He has a heckler set up at every speech he gives. It is part of his routine. Just like a psychic or magician. The heckler was placed just for him to make a "witty" comeback.

Reply(24)
114
 

