New Orleans, LA

Injury Update: Brandon Ingram Expected to Return vs. Warriors

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans may have a major return against the Golden State Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference to start the season, and they may be getting a major reinforcement back soon. Brandon Ingram has missed time with a concussion, but he is being listed as probable to make his return on Friday night vs. the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans are coming off of a bad loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, in a game they had in the bag late. A pair of missed free throws left the door open for the Lakers to hit a game-tying three at the buzzer, and the Pelicans would go on to lose in overtime.

The stability and scoring that Ingram provides will be much needed for a Pelicans team that expects to make a serious playoff push this season. With a healthy Zion Williamson, New Orleans feels that they can be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. If Ingram does indeed make his return on Friday, it will be a good test for the Pelicans to see how they match up with the defending champions.

There is no current update on whether or not Ingram will have a minutes restriction in his first game back, but with him being listed as probable, the expectation is that he will play. The Warriors and Pelicans are set to tip-off at 5:30 PM PST on Friday.

