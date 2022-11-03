Read full article on original website
If you have these older Dodge or Chrysler vehicles, don’t drive them, company says
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and...
Stop Driving These Dodge and Chrysler Vehicles With Dangerous Takata Airbags
If you own a 2005-2010 Chrysler 300 sedan, Dodge Charger sedan, or Dodge Magnum station wagon that still has a dangerous Takata driver-side airbag, you should not drive your car until you have the airbag replaced as part of a free and fast recall repair. The warning comes directly from...
Air bag deaths prompt do-not-drive order of 276K Dodge, Chrysler vehicles
Stellantis warned the owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately park select Dodge and Chrysler models after federal regulators tied three crash deaths in the past seven months to faulty Takata air bag inflators. The do-not-drive directive applies to Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, as well as Chrysler 300s,...
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
'Rotting from the inside': Thousands of flooded cars from Hurricane Ian headed to NC to be resold
Before you buy a car, here are signs of a car that may have flood damage.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Who pays when debris flies off a truck and cracks your windshield?
Who pays after debris from the truck hits your car windshield and causes damage?
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead
A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger
While this looks like a restomod 1968 Charger, it is much more than that. The post Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire
A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
