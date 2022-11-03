A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons

NAPLES, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO