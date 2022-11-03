ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

Stop Driving These Dodge and Chrysler Vehicles With Dangerous Takata Airbags

If you own a 2005-2010 Chrysler 300 sedan, Dodge Charger sedan, or Dodge Magnum station wagon that still has a dangerous Takata driver-side airbag, you should not drive your car until you have the airbag replaced as part of a free and fast recall repair. The warning comes directly from...
MotorBiscuit

4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T

The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal

In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Firefighters douse burning Tesla with water after battery catches fire

A Tesla was engulfed in flames after its battery caught fire in Florida, as a top official warned of increased electric car blazes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Flames can be seen raging underneath the vehicle in a short clip taken in Naples, Florida, last week after the state was hit by one of the deadliest storms in its recent history.“There’s a ton of EVs (electric vehicles) disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start,” marshal Jimmy Patronis warned.“That’s a new challenge our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfightElon Musk 'voices concern' to Kanye West over antisemitic commentsWatch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons
NAPLES, FL
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

