Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
