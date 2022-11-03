Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Idaho8.com
Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich, replace him with first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday. Former Colts Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl winner Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach. He has been an ESPN analyst since 2013 and for the past few years has also been...
Idaho8.com
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.
Idaho8.com
Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as Cleveland ended its extended break. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say if Ward has been completely cleared, only that he’s “still in the next step of the process.” Teller, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, missed the past two games with a calf injury. Cleveland visits Miami on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
NBA: Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24
Idaho8.com
I’ve been a football fan most of my life. But I can’t watch anymore
On Saturday afternoon, as third-ranked Georgia played top-ranked Tennessee in the game of the year so far in college football, I was not watching. In past years I would’ve been on the couch with my brother, eating pizza and wings, bellowing at the television. Instead I got in the minivan with my wife and kids, and we drove to Zoo Atlanta.
Idaho8.com
Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who scored from long distance. Houston shot 24 for 48 from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, and Eric Gordon added 19 points and four assists. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points, and Terrence Ross added 21.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team ‘failed’ by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team “failed” by signing prospect Mitchell Miller. The National Hockey League (NHL) deemed Miller ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a teenager. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, then rescinded it on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 110-107 win over the Miami Heat. Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Damian Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain. Hart and Justice Winslow each scored 12. At 7-3, Portland is off to its best start since 2018-19. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus all had 16 for Miami.
Idaho8.com
Bey scores 25, Pistons’ big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.
