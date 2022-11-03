Read full article on original website
News in brief from October
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility. GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has been issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC), thus approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility. Due to its size, GF is the only transmission class customer in Vermont, meaning it takes service at a higher voltage than all other GMP customers in addition to owning, maintaining, and investing in its own transmission and distribution system. This uniquely positions GF to take on the responsibilities of becoming its own utility, directly serving only the facility’s needs.
Burlington gasoline prices edge up again
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 50.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
