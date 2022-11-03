Read full article on original website
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association Holiday Fair Nov. 11-13
The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association’s Holiday Fair is set for Friday, Nov. 11-13 at the church’s pastoral center. All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, jewelry, games, toys and more. Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with lunch available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
YMCA of Snohomish County launches Lifeguard Academy for teens
YMCA of Snohomish County is launching its first-ever Lifeguard Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5. This program, designed for teens ages 15-plus, teaches lifeguard skills, as well as necessary leadership and communication skills to help them succeed both personally and professionally. “Lifeguard Academy offers participants much more than your basic lifeguard...
School board Nov. 8 set to vote on revised freedom of speech policy
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting is set to adopt the revised board policy for freedom of expression as well as receive a legislative update. After the first reading of the freedom of expression policy at its Oct. 25 meeting, the board requested...
Meeting Monday, Nov. 7, council scheduled to consider code amendment to BD2 designated street fronts
In a meeting set for Monday night, Nov. 7 due to election night falling on Tuesday, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to decide whether to approve a proposed code amendment to the BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The council May 24 approved an interim extension of that zoning in...
Meadowdale Youth Football teams playing in league championships Nov. 12
Both the junior and senior teams for the Meadowdale Youth Football program will be playing in the North Sound Junior Football League championships on Saurday, Nov. 12 at Snohomish High School. The junior team is playing in the 5th/6th grade division and will face Lake Stevens Purple at 1 p.m....
Woodway Town Council Nov. 7 to hold public hearing on 2023 budget
The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its final 2023 budget, among other matters Monday, Nov. 7. – A third-quarter financial report. – A resolution adopting the Snohomish County Waste Comprehensive Plan. – An ordinance regarding unlawful cccupation of public property. – A resolution regarding...
PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally
Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas.
Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 25-31, 2022
8600 block 200th Street Southwest: A citizen turned in a firearm for destruction. 22400 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another law enforcement agency with a warrant suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. 600 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen. 1400 block Olympic View Drive: Behavioral...
Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight
Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said. “We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out...
