Torrey Pines parlayed a dominant first round performance and a steady hand on the second 18 to cruise to the 2022 CIF Division I Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, at Torrey Pines Golf Course. For Coach Chris Drake’s Falcons, it was their third section title in the last four years, 11th under his direction and 17th overall.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO