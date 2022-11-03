ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
Hill City coach reflects on first season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
New senior housing in progress, expected to open in spring 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new Dolan Creek senior housing project in Sturgis is under way after development faced challenges due to Covid-19. Gusatfson Builders had originally hoped to have the facility up and going this November. But that was before the pandemic altered their plans. The superintendent of...
As early voting ends, counties see a lot of traffic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Election Day is Tuesday, and Pennington County was ahead of schedule when it came to early voting. According to the Pennington County auditor, as of Monday morning, 18,259 people have voted either by mail or in person. She added that Monday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
Fossil dissolution study propels student to a Ph.D. program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines student set out to find answers on fossil dissolution rates. Her findings landed her a spot in the paleontology Ph.D. program at the University of Kansas. Erosion due to weather is a constant process on Earth, and rainwater is one of...
Rapid City human relations work is recognized

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
Students showcase artwork at the Dahl Art Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, the Dahl Art Center celebrated the completion of its first creative aging class. Friends and families gathered at the Dahl to showcase art students created in the last two months. Launched by the South Dakota Arts Council, the creative aging program allows local artists...
Richard sentenced to life for murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
Communities nationwide play a big role in helping animal shelters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals. According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.
Candidates hit the bricks to campaign old-school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the midterm election days away, candidates are working overtime to sway undecided voters. Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City Saturday going door-to-door hoping to drum up support for candidates. He was joined by Helene Duhamel , who is running for re-election to the state senate; and Steve Duffy, running for house, as they worked together to get voters to the polls.
