Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

Local veterans enjoy November breakfast; Veterans Day activities on tap Friday

Every year, the month of November is filled with military activities, and the Veterans Breakfast on Friday was no exception. More than four dozen attendees (unofficial count of 55) were nourished with good food and good reminiscences of military history. The historical linkage harkened to military events that occurred on Nov, 4, the date of the breakfast.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Senior Snippets, Nov. 9 edition

The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Library Corner, Nov. 9 edition

For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Schedule update. The library will be closed Nov. 11-12 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24-27 for Thanksgiving weekend. Book donations...
HOPKINTON, MA

