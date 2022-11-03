ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU

Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USC football injury report: Jordan Addison, Mario Williams among Trojans players ruled out against Cal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and linebackers Ralen Goforth and Eric Gentry and are among USC players ruled out for the Trojans' home game against California Saturday, per Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino. USC linebacker Chris Thompson was not dressed either during warmups and linebacker Shane Lee remains wearing a cast on his left hand/wrist. Addison was spotted warming up early in cleats but was not dressed upon returning to the field later during pregame activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn

A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
EUGENE, OR
Paul Finebaum: Brian Kelly's overtime decision 'will get him a long way' at LSU

Momentum is high for Brian Kelly and LSUafter knocking off No. 6 Alabama in overtime Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU, in its first season with Kelly as head coach, is firmly in the driver's seat of the SEC West with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. But Saturday night's thriller between the Tigers and Crimson Tide was one Paul Finebaum said proves pivotal for Kelly's long-term future at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA

